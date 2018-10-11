University of Iowa suspends 9 fraternities, citing alcohol

The University of Iowa has suspended nine fraternities for violating a moratorium on alcohol at fraternity and sorority parties.

Pi Kappa Alpha; Beta Theta Pi; Pi Kappi Phi; Acacia; Sigma Pi; Phi Delta Theta; Sigma Phi Epsilon; Sigma Alpha Epsilon; and Delta Chi were suspended Wednesday pending further investigation.

University vice president Melissa Shivers says "the blatant and systemic failure to curb holding dangerous open events with alcohol, including tailgates, will stop." At a news conference Wednesday, Shivers didn't describe any specific events or incidents that led to the suspensions.

The suspensions mean the chapters cannot participate in some organization-sponsored meetings, programs, social events, intramural sports or homecoming activities.