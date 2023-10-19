Expand / Collapse search
Alabama

University of Georgia student tragically dies in rock climbing fall

Yutong 'Faye' Zhang fell 90 feet from a rock wall

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A University of Georgia freshman student tragically fell to her death while rock climbing in northeast Alabama.

Yutong "Faye" Zhang, 18, was rock climbing in Alabama Oct. 14, when she fell, the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Rock Climbing

A rock climber ponders his next move. A University of Georgia student tragically fell to her death while rock climbing in Alabama late last week. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images/File)

The 18-year-old died after falling approximately 90 feet from a rock face when her rope became unhooked. 

Zhang, of Michigan, was climbing at "Misty," a popular climbing route at Cherokee Rock Village in Leesburg, which features 200-foot boulders.

University of Georgia campus

Yutong "Faye" Zhang was a freshman at the University of Georgia at the time of her death. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images/File)

Zhang was an active member of Athens' Active Climbing gym. Following her tragic death, the gym released a statement saying they were "deeply saddened."

"Our thoughts are with Faye's family, friends and the University of Georgia community at this difficult time. We join them in mourning this profound loss and honoring the vibrancy, passion and kindness that she brought into our lives."

"Faye, your spirit will forever be a part of our community. Rest in peace," the gym added.

A spokesperson for the university told FOX 5 Atlanta that their "sympathies go out to the student’s family," and they are providing student with counseling and support. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.