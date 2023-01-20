University of Connecticut’s oldest building heavily damaged by fire

A fire early Friday heavily damaged the University of Connecticut's oldest building, a colonial-style house built in 1769 that is part of the school's historic district. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to the Whitney House at about 6 a.m. and the building was almost fully engulfed in flames at one point, UConn officials said. The fire was deemed under control about an hour later, but firefighters remained at the scene to put out hot spots.

The Whitney House, which was not currently in use, is one of several private residences in Storrs that predate the founding of the school and were acquired by the university, whose historic district is on the National Register of Historic Places.

VIDEO SHOWS GOOD SAMARITANS RESCUING WOMAN FROM BURNING CAR ON NEW YORK HIGHWAY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The main road through campus was closed Friday morning, but class and work schedules were not affected, UConn officials said in a statement.