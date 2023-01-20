Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut
Published

University of Connecticut’s oldest building heavily damaged by fire

UConn’s historic Whitney House was a colonial-style building built in 1769

Associated Press
A fire early Friday heavily damaged the University of Connecticut's oldest building, a colonial-style house built in 1769 that is part of the school's historic district. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to the Whitney House at about 6 a.m. and the building was almost fully engulfed in flames at one point, UConn officials said. The fire was deemed under control about an hour later, but firefighters remained at the scene to put out hot spots.

The Whitney House, which was not currently in use, is one of several private residences in Storrs that predate the founding of the school and were acquired by the university, whose historic district is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Whitney House at the University of Connecticut was heavily destroyed in a fire Friday.

The Whitney House at the University of Connecticut was heavily destroyed in a fire Friday. (Fox News)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The main road through campus was closed Friday morning, but class and work schedules were not affected, UConn officials said in a statement.