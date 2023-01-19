Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Video shows Good Samaritans rescuing woman from burning car on New York highway

Crash happened along Long Island Expressway

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
The Suffolk County Police Department told Fox5 NY the single-vehicle crash happened in Holtsville around noon on Monday. 

Good Samaritans are seen saving a woman from a fiery crash in New York on Monday.

Good Samaritans are seen saving a woman from a fiery crash in New York on Monday. (Todd Miranda)

Police say Susan Denise, a 56-year-old from Farmingville, was driving a 2022 Jeep Liberty when she struck the center median and the vehicle flipped onto its side, catching fire. 

The woman struck a center median in Holtsville, police say.

The woman struck a center median in Holtsville, police say. (Todd Miranda)

Video taken from the scene by Todd Miranda shows several people dragging away the woman from the burning wreckage. 

Drivers were seen pulling the woman away from the burning wreckage along the Long Island Expressway in New York.

Drivers were seen pulling the woman away from the burning wreckage along the Long Island Expressway in New York. (Todd Miranda)

One man is seen holding up his arm in an attempt to slow down oncoming traffic. 

Denise was taken to a local hospital by police helicopter, where she was listed in critical condition, according to Fox5 NY. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.