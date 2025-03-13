University of Central Florida suspends 2 fraternities for alleged hazing, including hitting pledges with cars

An investigation is underway at a Florida university after two fraternities were suspended for serious hazing allegations.

The University of Central Florida has suspended fraternities Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon after multiple reports of "dangerous and degrading" hazing, a school official said in a statement shared with WKMG.

According to an incident report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, fraternity brothers at Sigma Chi allegedly hit pledges with a car as part of a hazing ritual.

A sorority member whose house sits next door to Sigma Chi’s told police she heard yelling, saw a car strike a young man and then heard someone shout "help!" and "my bones, my bones, they’re broken," a report said.

In the statement, UCF officials stated that both Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon are on interim organizational suspension and under active investigation by UCF Police for felony hazing, including "a risk of injury or death."

A detective assigned to the case wrote in the report, "Sigma Chi brothers had allegedly forced new members to stand in front of cars while members of the organization hit them with cars."

The outlet uncovered that Sigma Chi has been a repeat offender at UCF, having been suspended eight times between 2015 and 2020, including four suspensions in 2019 alone. One of those 2019 incidents involved allegations the fraternity had blindfolded a pledge and forced him to use cocaine.

The national chapters have also temporarily suspended the UCF fraternities.

The oldest incident occurred in November at a fraternity house off campus, according to records obtained by WKMG. The incident happened while UCF’s main campus was closed and was not reported until Jan. 22.

A second hazing incident allegedly occurred on campus at the Sigma Chi house. The log says the incident occurred between Feb. 3 and Feb. 24 and was reported March 7.

A third incident, involving Sigma Chi, stems from allegations of a hit-and-run incident that occurred Feb. 24 on campus.

The fourth hazing incident was reported March 4.

Authorities have not released details about the specific incidents that led to the investigations or whether any individuals have been charged. It is also unclear how long the suspensions will last or what disciplinary actions the fraternities may face.

This is the latest incident involving serious allegations within the school's Greek system, which has added to growing concerns about a hazing culture on campus.

The suspensions follow last month’s action against Phi Gamma Delta for alleged antisemitism, which reportedly involved "the use of hate symbols."

"UCF unequivocally condemns hazing in all forms, and we are committed to holding individuals and organizations accountable for actions that threaten the safety and well-being of our students and others," Courtney Gilmartin, assistant vice president of strategic initiatives and communications, told WKMG.

Gilmartin added that the fraternities' suspensions barred them from on- and off-campus activities, including recruitment and social events.

Fox News Digital reached out to the university for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

