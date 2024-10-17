Expand / Collapse search
Syracuse University suspends fraternity after 'repugnant' hazing video surfaces online

The Syracuse University chancellor said the alleged incident on the New York campus 'put the well-being of some of our students in jeopardy'

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Syracuse University has suspended a fraternity after videos of a "repugnant" hazing incident went viral on social media.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house on Syracuse's campus in New York, according to a statement from Chancellor Kent Syverud. 

"The university was recently made aware of videos showing repugnant conduct that put the well-being of some of our students in jeopardy. The videos in question show acts alleged to have occurred at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house," Syverud said in a statement. "I am disgusted by the actions that appear in these videos and condemn this conduct."

Syverud added that Syracuse immediately suspended the fraternity, pausing all of its activities while the university investigates the alleged hazing.

Syracuse University's Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house

Syracuse University has suspended the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity over hazing allegations. (Google Maps)

"The Phi Kappa Psi national office has also ordered the chapter to cease and desist any activities. Hazing and related actions that place our students at risk is both a serious violation of university policies and of New York law," the chancellor said.

Syracuse's Department of Public Safety (DPS) notified the Syracuse Police Department about the incident in the video.

A building on Syracuse's campus showing an orange letter "S."

Syracuse immediately suspended the fraternity, pausing all of its activities while the university investigates the alleged hazing. (Jerome Davis/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire)

"Together, DPS and Community Standards have begun collecting evidence and will be interviewing students associated with Phi Kappa Psi, including members, pledges and individuals who have come forward as witnesses. Any individuals determined to be involved will face the appropriate disciplinary action," Syverud said.

Life Sciences Complex, Syracuse University.

Video of an alleged hazing incident at Syracuse went viral online this week. (John Greim/LightRocket)

One video with 17,000 views apparently showed two people vomiting on two others lying on the ground, according to Syracuse.com The video also shows a young man with tape over his mouth and his arms outstretched. 

While the social media post said the incident occurred at the University of Mississippi, a Syracuse University spokesperson told the outlet that the incident occurred at SU.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.