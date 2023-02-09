University of Alabama science lab chemical spill burns one person's foot, leaves others struggling to breath

A chemical spill in a laboratory at the University of Alabama at Birmingham left one person with burns on their foot, according to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for UAB said that the entire 8th floor of Bevill Biomedical Research Building had to be evacuated due to the accident, which was a hydrochloric acid spill.

First responders were called to the scene shortly before noon.

"The spill was contained in the room," Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Capt. Orlando Reynolds told Fox News Digital. "Our HAZMAT team went up and neutralized the chemical."

The person with injuries to their foot was transported to a local hospital for treatment. AL.com reported that initial reports indicated others were having trouble breathing.

A UAB spokesperson said there is no active threat to the campus.

Hydrochloric acid is used in research labs as well as in the production of various fertilizers, dyes, and chlorides. It's a highly corrosive acid that can cause severe burns and even blindness if it comes into contact with someone's eyes, according to the CDC.