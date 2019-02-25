Expand / Collapse search
United Methodist Church on edge of breakup over LGBT stand

By DAVID CRARY and JIM SALTER | Associated Press
Lois McCullen Parr, 60, a United Methodist elder of Albion, Mich., poses for a picture at a national Methodist conference Monday, Feb. 25, at in St. Louis. Nearly 900 delegates will decide whether America's second-largest Protestant denomination will fracture due to divisions over same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBT clergy. Parr identifies as bi-sexual and queer and said no one should be left out of God's love. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

ST. LOUIS – The United Methodist Church is teetering on the brink of breakup after more than half the delegates at a national conference voted to maintain bans on same-sex weddings and ordination of gay clergy.

The preliminary vote was held Monday. If the plan is formally approved on Tuesday, it could drive supporters of LGBT inclusion to leave America's second-largest Protestant denomination.

The United Methodist Church has 12.6 million members worldwide, including nearly 7 million in the U.S.