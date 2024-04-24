Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina

UNC Health pilot, physician hospitalized after small plane crash

UNC Health identifies physician injured in plane crash at RDU Airport Wednesday morning

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A physician and pilot were injured Wednesday following a small plane crash at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, UNC Health and RDU Airport confirmed. 

The aircraft involved was a UNC Air Operations medical plane that was returning Dr. Paul Chelminski, an internal medicine physician with UNC Health, from a lecture he gave to medical staff at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. 

Chelminski was taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill and is in good condition, a spokesman confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

The UNC Air pilot was not identified, but was taken to Duke University Hospital in Durham. The pilot's condition was not provided. 

SWISS AIR FLIGHT TAKEOFF FROM NYC TO ZURICH ABORTED AFTER 4 JETS CLEARED TO CROSS RUNWAY: REPORT

Paul Chelminski official photo

Dr. Paul Chelminski is an internal medicine physician with UNC Health, a spokesman said. He is also a professor of medicine and adjunct professor of pharmacy, according to his online biography. (UNC School of Medicine)

RDU airport small plane crash

WRAL/WRAZ's helicopter caught aerials of the small plane crash still on the ground at RDU Airport on April 24, 2024.  (WRAL/WRAZ)

The crash caused the airfield to close for flight operations, the airport tweeted at 10:41 a.m. The aircraft accident was said to have happened around 10:10 a.m. One runway was reopened for departing and arriving flights before noon, a subsequent tweet reads.  

Local TV station WRAL's helicopter caught footage of ground debris and the plane with "major front-end and side damage."

NC STUDENT CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER ALLEGEDLY SLAPPING TEACHER IN VIRAL VIDEO

"It appears to me that something happened on approach or shortly after touchdown," aviation expert Jim Crouse told WRAL. "There's a strong vertical component to the aircraft wreckage, meaning the engine is dislodged ... the wings appear to be damaged vertically as well as the tail section."

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the investigation, according to ABC11.  

RDU Airport sign

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) welcome signage in Morrisville, North Carolina, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Local reports and WRAL's aerial footage identified the plane's tail number as N228CH, which is registered as a Socata TBM-850 aircraft, according to the FAA.

"Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones, and we’re grateful to the first responders who helped following the accident," the UNC Health statement reads. 