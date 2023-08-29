Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

UNC-Chapel Hill shooting suspect Tailei Qi appears in court

A judge denied bond for Chapel Hill Ph.D. student and murder suspect Tailei Qi during his first court appearance

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Nicole Parker: Law enforcement will be developing profile of UNC suspect Video

Nicole Parker: Law enforcement will be developing profile of UNC suspect

Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker discusses the latest developments as police give the all-clear to students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on ‘Your World.’

Tailei Qi, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Ph.D. student charged in the fatal shooting of an associate professor on Monday afternoon, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Qi allegedly murdered Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences, with a 9mm pistol Monday afternoon, prompting a lockdown on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus as students began their first week of classes.

The 34-year-old Chinese citizen, who is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a gun on educational property, appeared in an orange jumpsuit in an Orange County courtroom on Tuesday afternoon.

An Orange County judge denied bond for the suspect and set a probable cause hearing for Monday, Sept. 18.

UNC-CHAPEL HILL FACULTY MURDER: WHO IS SUSPECT TAILEI QI?

Tailei Qi, the graduate student suspected in the fatal shooting of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member, makes his first appearance at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Tailei Qi has been charged by the UNC Police Department with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon on educational property, both felony charges.  (Hannah Schoenbaum)

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz described the faculty loss as "devastating" during a Monday press conference, saying, "This shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted in our campus community."

UNC CHAPEL HILL POLICE GIVE ‘ALL CLEAR’ AFTER MANHUNT FOLLOWING REPORTS OF SHOTS FIRED

Authorities have not said if Qi specifically targeted Yan and have not revealed a motive behind the killing. No other injuries were reported. Qi was a Ph.D. student and in the same research group as Yan, according to the school's website.

Tailei Qi, the graduate student suspected in the fatal shooting of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member, makes his first appearance at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Authorities have not said if Qi specially targeted Yan and have not revealed a motive behind the killing. (Hannah Schoenbaum)

Authorities said shots were fired around 1 p.m. at Caudill Laboratories on Monday, where Yan was apparently found dead in a lab building. Qi was taken into police custody around 2:30 p.m. 

The university canceled classes for the remainder of Monday and through Tuesday.

Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, after the university locked down and warned of an armed person on campus.  (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Qi faces life in prison if convicted.

