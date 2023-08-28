Expand / Collapse search
UNC Chapel Hill large police presence after reports of shot fired, 'armed, dangerous person' on or near campus

Large police presence reported on UNC-Chapel Hill campus

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published | Updated
UNC warns of 'armed and dangerous person' on campus Video

UNC warns of 'armed and dangerous person' on campus

Students sheltering in place at UNC Chapel Hill: reports

The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill is under lockdown after reports of at least one shot fired on campus, just after 1 p.m.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the school sent out an alert saying, "Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows."

UNC Suspect

UNC Police released a picture of a person of interest in today's "armed and dangerous" situation. Police ask anyone who see the person to keep their distance put their safety first, and call 911 (UNC Police)

A local NBC station reported there was a massive presence of police and emergency vehicles near the Caudill Labs building on South Road.

There were earlier reports that a suspect was in custody, but at 2:35 p.m., UNC Police released an image of an Asian man in a gray shirt who was identified as a person of interest.

"This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911," the post read.

They ask anyone who sees the person of interest to keep their distance, put their safety first and call 911.

Alert Carolina sent a message just before 2:30 p.m. saying the suspect is still at large.

The Daily Tar Heel, a student-run paper, reported that one of the lanes on Interstate 40 has been closed, and some campus buildings are being evacuated.

The situation is evolving, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

