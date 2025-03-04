Jordanian Quantico breach suspect freed under Biden arrested again by ICE: report

After two illegal immigrants from Jordan were released on bond after allegedly trespassing at Marine Corps Base Quantico last year, one of them has been re-arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a new report.

Authorities arrested Hasan Yousef Hamdan, 32, and Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28, on May 3, 2024 after they allegedly drove a box truck onto the base in what some experts warned could have been a "dry run" for a potential terror attack.

They were transferred to ICE custody and released on $15,000 and $10,000 bond, respectively. The terms of their release required them to show up for all further immigration hearings and to stay away from U.S. military facilities.

FORMER QUANTICO STAFFER WARNS OF TERROR ATTACK ‘DRY RUN’ AFTER JORDANIAN NATIONALS TRIED TO BREACH BASE

Hamdan, who originally entered the U.S. in April 2024 near San Diego, was taken into custody and sent to a facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, the New York Post reported Monday.

The reason for his new arrest was not immediately clear. However, Bowling Green is where ICE has its Caroline Detention Facility, which houses both asylum seekers and illegals awaiting deportation.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hamdan had been allowed to post bond despite reportedly appearing on the terror watch list, according to a letter signed by 13 members of Congress who slammed the Biden-era Justice Department for allowing the move.

"It is unthinkable that illegal aliens who attempted to gain access to a secure U.S. military facility would be released on bail, but the radical Biden-Harris regime has once again disregarded existing immigration law in favor of the comfort of foreign nationals," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, said at the time.

2 FOREIGN NATIONALS IN ICE CUSTODY AFTER ALLEGED ATTEMPTED BREACH AT MAJOR MARINE BASE

Dabous initially entered the U.S. with a student visa and stayed in the country after its expiration, according to authorities.

When Hamdan and Dabous were first arrested, authorities said they hd no weapons, no prior criminal records and had not been accused of a terror-related motive.

However, Dave Katz, a former federal firearms instructor who has worked at Quantico and is now the CEO of Global Security Group, has warned that the story they allegedly gave authorities should raise red flags.

The men allegedly claimed they were contracted drivers for Amazon and were accused of posing as delivery drivers. Military police stopped them at the gate, but the driver allegedly ignored them and tried to move into the compound.

"A student overstay somehow gets in contact with someone illegally crossing into the U.S. on the other side of the country. Both of them wind up in that truck," Katz said. "There is no possible explanation for what happened other than a sinister one."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Quantico is a Marine Corps base that also houses training facilities and a lab for the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration, which could be potential terror targets, Katz said.

"Driving the box truck was a dry run for driving a box truck that was not going to be empty the second time," Katz told Fox News Digital previously. "Can I prove that? No. But it's like the 9/11 hijackers trying to get aboard planes with box cutters on other occasions prior to actually perpetrating the act."

Charges related to the breach were dismissed without prejudice in October at the request of then U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica Aber's office, according to court records. She was nominated by then-President Biden in 2021.

Aber has since been replaced with U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert, a longtime federal prosecutor and former Metropolitan Police Department officer.

The men still face immigration proceedings.