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'Non-human' bodies allegedly recovered from crashed UFO, documentary filmmaker claims

Dan Farah alleges intelligence officials confirmed recovery of 'non-human' bodies in crashed UFO craft in new interviews

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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Scientist believes four types of alien life have been found

'The Age of Disclosure' founder Dan Farah discusses concerns over the possibility of UFOs and aliens on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

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"Non-human" bodies of varying species have been recovered from crashed UFO craft, filmmaker Dan Farah told Fox News on Monday, citing accounts from senior intelligence officials interviewed for his new disclosure documentary.

"A number of the people I interviewed in my film — senior intelligence officials — went on the record saying that there have been dozens of crashed craft of non-human origin over the years," Farah said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Elements of our government have recovered those crashes, and they've gotten out of that technology of non-human origin, and in some cases, non-human bodies that were on these craft."

Farah claimed the bodies on the craft being discussed were deceased.

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Split screen showing alleged unidentified aerial phenomena in the sky

A split screen shows alleged unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UAPs, as reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. (Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

He added that several officials involved in the alleged recovery efforts claimed the bodies "were not all the same type," fueling speculation that multiple forms of extraterrestrial life may have visited Earth.

This comes as the Trump administration has placed pressure on government agencies to release files related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) and alleged extraterrestrial encounters to the public.

The Department of War subsequently declassified never-before-seen material related to the request, including dozens of PDFs, images and videos.

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President Donald Trump walking outside the White House talking to reporters

President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington on May 12, 2026, to travel to Beijing for a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. The Trump administration has urged that information tied to UAPs be declassified. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Farah alleged, however, that resistance inside the federal government has slowed broader public disclosure efforts.

"The people who have gatekept this information for 80 years, they don't want to share it. They've gotten a lot of power and control over the years, and it's just frankly not human nature for people to want to give up power and control, so there's a tug-of-war happening behind the scenes," he said.

"There are a number of other reasons guiding their desire to keep this secret, including a general belief that the public can't handle the truth."

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Farah argued that continued secrecy surrounding alleged UFO programs would not meaningfully disadvantage the United States against foreign adversaries because rival nations likely already know about the phenomenon.

"I think our adversaries know we're not alone in the universe," he said. "They know we've been recovering craft of non-human technology, non-human origin. Saying it out loud wouldn't give them any new information."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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