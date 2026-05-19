'Non-human' bodies allegedly recovered from crashed UFO, documentary filmmaker claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Non-human" bodies of varying species have been recovered from crashed UFO craft, filmmaker Dan Farah told Fox News on Monday, citing accounts from senior intelligence officials interviewed for his new disclosure documentary.

"A number of the people I interviewed in my film — senior intelligence officials — went on the record saying that there have been dozens of crashed craft of non-human origin over the years," Farah said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Elements of our government have recovered those crashes, and they've gotten out of that technology of non-human origin, and in some cases, non-human bodies that were on these craft."

Farah claimed the bodies on the craft being discussed were deceased.

UFO HEARING: EX-PENTAGON OFFICIAL SAYS GOVERNMENT 'CABAL' IS HIDING 'THE FACT THAT WE ARE NOT ALONE'

He added that several officials involved in the alleged recovery efforts claimed the bodies "were not all the same type," fueling speculation that multiple forms of extraterrestrial life may have visited Earth.

This comes as the Trump administration has placed pressure on government agencies to release files related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) and alleged extraterrestrial encounters to the public.

The Department of War subsequently declassified never-before-seen material related to the request, including dozens of PDFs, images and videos.

TOP DEM APPLAUDS TRUMP UFO FILES RELEASE IN RARE SHOW OF SUPPORT

Farah alleged, however, that resistance inside the federal government has slowed broader public disclosure efforts.

"The people who have gatekept this information for 80 years, they don't want to share it. They've gotten a lot of power and control over the years, and it's just frankly not human nature for people to want to give up power and control, so there's a tug-of-war happening behind the scenes," he said.

"There are a number of other reasons guiding their desire to keep this secret, including a general belief that the public can't handle the truth."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Farah argued that continued secrecy surrounding alleged UFO programs would not meaningfully disadvantage the United States against foreign adversaries because rival nations likely already know about the phenomenon.

"I think our adversaries know we're not alone in the universe," he said. "They know we've been recovering craft of non-human technology, non-human origin. Saying it out loud wouldn't give them any new information."