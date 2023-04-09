UFC star praises Trump, DeSantis, leads crowd in ‘Let’s go, Brandon' chant

UFC star Jorge Masvidal led the crowd in a "Let's go, Brandon" chant and praised former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at UFC 287 on Saturday.

The 20-year UFC star lost his welterweight fight against Gilbert Burns and announced his retirement in a post-game interview with Joe Rogan. During his speech, Masvidal gave shoutouts to Trump, who was in the audience, as well as DeSantis.

"I wanted to say, greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there," Masvidal said, pointing to Trump. "I love that guy."

Masvidal then turned his praise toward DeSantis before leading a chant criticizing President Biden.

WWE LEGEND QUESTIONS CONOR MCGREGOR'S LONGEVITY AS FEUD ESCALATES: 'WE'LL SEE IF HE EVEN LIVES TO 57'

"We also got the greatest governor of all time here in Florida. Let’s keep Florida free, a red state," he said. "And let’s take back – you know who, Let’s go, Brandon motherf***er… replace him."

Masvidal has also shown support for the 45th president in the past.

Masvidal was also accused of giving one of his former opponents a brain injury in an attack in Miami. The UFC star was ordered to stay at least 25 feet away from fellow UFC star Colby Covington following the attack, which allegedly saw Masvidal attacking Covington with a deadly weapon – his hands or fists – causing Covington to suffer great bodily harm, specifically a "brain injury," according to court documents obtained by ESPN.

WARNING: Graphic language:

The 38-year-old lost his last four fights, with his most recent comeback on March 5 of last year against Covington by unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Trump's appearance at UFC 287 came just days after he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of felony business fraud relating to alleged hush payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

CONOR MCGREGOR TEASES WWE RUN, GETS INTO SPAT WITH PAUL HEYMAN: 'CAREFUL GRANDPA'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump surrendered himself to New York authorities last week before returning to his Florida home.