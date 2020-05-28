UConn student arrested for 2 killings will be held in Maryland until he's extradited: source

A University of Connecticut student suspected of killing two people will be held in a Washington County Detention Center in Maryland until he is extradited back to Connecticut, a source told Fox News early Thursday.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday at a truck stop in Hagerstown, Md., near the Washington County Sheriff's Office after a six-day manhunt and was brought to the detention center around 2 a.m.

Manfredonia will have a bond hearing Thursday afternoon that will result in his extradition orders to Connecticut and will remain in Maryland until Connecticut officials pick him up, the source said.

Connecticut authorities have 30 days to get him.

The student led several law enforcement agencies on a multi-state manhunt when he allegedly killed two men Friday and fled the state Sunday.

He allegedly first killed 62-year-old Ted DeMers with a machete in Willington, Conn. Friday.

He then went to another home and allegedly held another man hostage before stealing his guns and truck and speeding to Derby, Conn., around 70 miles away.

In Derby, he allegedly fatally shot former high school classmate, Nicholas Eisele, and forced Eisele's girlfriend into her 2016 Black Volkswagen Jetta before leaving the state. She was found uninjured in Columbia, N.J. Police found Eisele shot to death on Sunday.

Police later suspected Manfredonia to be in the Hagerstown area, where a ride-hailing service dropped off someone matching his description Wednesday.

Investigators have not elaborated on a possible motive for the crimes.

Manfredonia was a senior at the university but didn’t live on campus at the time of the alleged murders.

A lawyer for the suspect's family, Michael Dolan, said Wednesday that Manfredonia, an honors engineering student at UConn, had not shown signs of violence. He said the Newtown native had a history of depression and anxiety, but would not say whether he was on any medication for those conditions.

"This came as a total surprise to everybody based on Peter's past," he said. "He's been a kind-hearted person who has no history of violence or any trouble with the law."

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.