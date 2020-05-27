Manhunt for fugitive UConn student expands to Maryland after latest gas station sighting

The now six-day manhunt for the University of Connecticut student wanted in connection to two homicides, a home invasion and a kidnapping widened to Maryland Wednesday after the suspect was spotted hailing an Uber to take him across state lines.

Pennsylvania State Police said 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia was spotted by witnesses and seen on surveillance video at a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Penn. A Hyundai Santa Fe reported stolen Monday was recovered near the Sheetz.

"The individual in surveillance images obtained an Uber driver and was driven to Hagerstown, Maryland,” the press release said. He was seen still carrying a black duffle bag that police said is full of guns stolen from a home invasion in Connecticut.

Authorities had issued a notice for a black Hyundai Santa Fe with Pennsylvania plates reported stolen Monday around 9:30 p.m. Police believed Manfredonia might have been responsible for the theft, using the vehicle as his now-third stolen getaway car.

Before the latest sighting Wednesday, Manfredonia was spotted on surveillance video getting dropped off by an Uber at a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, Penn. He then walked behind the building and onto train tracks.

Investigators believe he hailed the ride after ditching his kidnapping victim and his getaway car at a New Jersey rest stop on Interstate 80 in Knowlton Township, Warren County, near the Pennsylvania border.

Manfredonia, a college senior majoring in finance and mechanical engineering, is accused of killing Ted DeMers, a 62-year-old Marine veteran, and stabbing another man in Willington, Conn., on Friday. The two men reportedly were attacked after finding Manfredonia walking along a road and offering him a ride back to his motorcycle. Manfredonia has been on the run since.

Manfredonia might have encountered the two men while en route to the house of an ex-girlfriend, whose family had taken out a restraining order against him, reports said.

Police said he then committed a home invasion in Willington later Friday and held a 73-year-old man against his will until early Sunday morning, when he left with stolen food, three shotguns, a pistol, and the man’s truck.

That vehicle was found abandoned at 6:45 a.m. near Osbornedale State Park in New Haven County, Conn., and was lodged into an elevated embankment.

Investigators believe Manfredonia walked about 1 mile away from the crash site to the Derby, Conn. home of an acquaintance, 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, whom he allegedly shot dead.

Manfredonia is accused of then kidnapping the man’s girlfriend and stealing their 2016 Black Volkswagen Jetta to escape. That car was located by New Jersey State Police Sunday afternoon at the I-80 Knowlton Township rest stop. The woman was unharmed during the incident, police said.

The FBI, as well as numerous other law enforcement agencies, including Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania state police, and local police departments in Derby and Ansonia, Conn., are continuing their active search and investigation.

Manfredonia is a 2015 graduate of Newtown High School. He is a senior at the University of Connecticut, but was not living on campus at the time of the crimes or during recent semesters, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz told WVIT.

He grew up on the same street as the Sandy Hook Elementary School gunman Adam Lanza, the Hartford Courant reported.