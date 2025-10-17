Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

'People were listening': Prosecutor says Charlie Kirk was targeted for his influence

Dr. Wendy Patrick says Charlie Kirk's tragedy underscores how the fear of influence could drive political violence

Mitch Picasso By Mitch Picasso , Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Career prosecutor says Charlie Kirk was targeted for his influence Video

Career prosecutor says Charlie Kirk was targeted for his influence

Dr. Wendy Patrick, prosecutor and author, told Fox News that "people were listening" to Charlie Kirk's message before he was assassinated.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was fatally shot on Sept. 10 during "The American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. Now, career prosecutor and author Dr. Wendy Patrick says Kirk may have been targeted not simply for his words, but for the reach of his message.

Patrick argues that the fear of influence may be a driver of political violence.

"People were listening to the content of what Charlie Kirk had to say," she said.

Patrick said Kirk’s influence extended well beyond the United States. Vigils were held in cities around the world, including London, Sydney and Berlin, following Kirk's assassination.

HOW UNIVERSITY INDOCTRINATION TURNED DEADLY, AND WHY ONE SCHOLAR SAYS IT’S ONLY GETTING WORSE

Charlie Kirk at the White House.

Dr. Wendy Patrick says Charlie Kirk was targeted not just for speaking, but for being heard. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

TPUSA reported Charlie Kirk's memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, drew 90,000-100,000 attendees on Sept. 21.

CHARLIE KIRK VIGILS HELD AT UNIVERSITIES ACROSS AMERICA FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION OF CONSERVATIVE ACTIVIST

Charlie Kirk memorial draws record 90,000 attendees Video

"They were curious in knowing what made someone like Charlie Kirk tick," Patrick said. "Could it be that he was on to something that maybe was worthy of a little bit more exploration on their part?"

She also pointed out that while Kirk’s message wasn’t new, his method stood out. His goal, Patrick said, wasn’t to debate, but to converse with those who opposed his views graciously.

"What was new is the boldness, gentleness and graciousness with which Charlie Kirk was able to explain that," Patrick said.

YOUTH LEADERS MOURN 'THE GODFATHER OF CAMPUS CONSERVATISM' CHARLIE KIRK FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION

Dr. Wendy Patrick speaking to a crowd.

Dr. Wendy Patrick says Charlie Kirk’s influence and respectful debate style made him a global voice. (Dr. Wendy Patrick)

Commentators across the political spectrum acknowledged Kirk’s reach. Ezra Klein said in an opinion essay, "When the left thought its hold on the hearts and minds of college students was nearly absolute, Kirk showed up again and again to break it."

An Network Contagion Research Institute study shows that widespread justification for lethal violence is increasing among left-aligned younger individuals.

"Assassination culture is spreading on the left," Kirk posted on X months before his assassination.

For Patrick, Kirk didn’t just speak, people listened to a message that, she says, reached both minds and hearts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

She says that Charlie Kirk, "expressed a message that was not only interesting to listen to, but impactful to the hearts of the listeners."

Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.
Close modal

Continue