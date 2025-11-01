Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Turning Point USA

TPUSA spokesperson accuses Arizona teachers of mocking Charlie Kirk's death with Halloween costumes

Andrew Kolvet questions school district's explanation that 'Problem Solved' shirts were math-themed

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Students ‘stood there captivated’ for 30 minutes listening to Erika Kirk speak: Andrew Kolvet Video

Students ‘stood there captivated’ for 30 minutes listening to Erika Kirk speak: Andrew Kolvet

'The Charlie Kirk Show' Executive Producer Andrew Kolvet and Turning Point USA Vice President of Field Operations Andrew Sypher praise Erika Kirk’s powerful message and her commitment to carrying on her late husband’s legacy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet on Saturday slammed teachers at an Arizona high school for allegedly mocking the death of Charlie Kirk through Halloween costumes, while the school district insisted the attire was not a political statement.

Kolvet posted a photo on X appearing to show eight teachers from Cienaga High School's math department in the Vail School District in Tucson, wearing white shirts splattered with dark-red dye and featuring the phrase "Problem Solved." 

He said the image was shared by concerned parents.

"Concerned parents just sent us this image of what's believed to be teachers in [the Vail School District] in Tuscon, Arizona mocking Charlie's murder with costumes that read ‘Problem Solved’ and blood down the left side of their shirts," Kolvet said. "They deserve to be famous, and fired."

OREGON HIGH SCHOOL STAGES WALK-OUT PROTEST OVER TEACHER ALLEGEDLY CELEBRATING KIRK'S DEATH

Charlie Kirk speaks at rally

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally for U.S. President Donald Trump at Desert Diamond Arena on Aug. 23, 2024 in Glendale, Ariz. Kirk, a 31-year-old husband and father, was fatally shot Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University as part of his American Comeback Tour. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

In a follow-up post, Kolvet shared the district’s official response from Superintendent John Carruth, who said the shirts were part of "math-themed Halloween costumes" and were not referencing any individual or event.

"We understand that a recent social media post showing members of Cienega’s math department wearing shirts that say ‘Problem Solved’ has caused some confusion and concern," Superintendent John Carruth said in a statement. "The shirts were worn in reference to solving math problems."

UNIVERSITIES CRACK DOWN ON EMPLOYEE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS CELEBRATING, DEFENDING KIRK'S DEATH

Carruth claimed staff had also worn the shirts last year. He also apologized and said the shirts would not be worn again.

"This is a hard lesson for all of us that more thought and care need to be taken in these times. Please know that lesson has been learned," Carruth said. "… We also want to express concern that some individuals are being targeted online as a result of this misunderstanding. Personal attacks or threats against staff are unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our community."

‘I MARRIED THE LOVE OF MY LIFE’: ERIKA KIRK WEEPS WHILE WATCHING VIDEO OF LATE HUSBAND

Kolvet, however, questioned the district’s explanation, noting that the red dye appeared only on the left side of the shirts — the same side where Kirk was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) spokesman Andrew Kolvet

Andrew Kolvet, Turning Point USA spokesperson, speaks during the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Sept. 21. Kolvet on Saturday slammed teachers at an Arizona high school for allegedly mocking the death of Charlie Kirk through Halloween costumes. (Patrick Fallon via Getty Images)

"Who's buying this explanation?" Kolvet questioned.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither Cienaga High School nor Carruth immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Close modal

Continue