TPUSA spokesperson accuses Arizona teachers of mocking Charlie Kirk's death with Halloween costumes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet on Saturday slammed teachers at an Arizona high school for allegedly mocking the death of Charlie Kirk through Halloween costumes, while the school district insisted the attire was not a political statement.

Kolvet posted a photo on X appearing to show eight teachers from Cienaga High School's math department in the Vail School District in Tucson, wearing white shirts splattered with dark-red dye and featuring the phrase "Problem Solved."

He said the image was shared by concerned parents.

"Concerned parents just sent us this image of what's believed to be teachers in [the Vail School District] in Tuscon, Arizona mocking Charlie's murder with costumes that read ‘Problem Solved’ and blood down the left side of their shirts," Kolvet said. "They deserve to be famous, and fired."

OREGON HIGH SCHOOL STAGES WALK-OUT PROTEST OVER TEACHER ALLEGEDLY CELEBRATING KIRK'S DEATH

In a follow-up post, Kolvet shared the district’s official response from Superintendent John Carruth, who said the shirts were part of "math-themed Halloween costumes" and were not referencing any individual or event.

"We understand that a recent social media post showing members of Cienega’s math department wearing shirts that say ‘Problem Solved’ has caused some confusion and concern," Superintendent John Carruth said in a statement. "The shirts were worn in reference to solving math problems."

UNIVERSITIES CRACK DOWN ON EMPLOYEE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS CELEBRATING, DEFENDING KIRK'S DEATH

Carruth claimed staff had also worn the shirts last year. He also apologized and said the shirts would not be worn again.

"This is a hard lesson for all of us that more thought and care need to be taken in these times. Please know that lesson has been learned," Carruth said. "… We also want to express concern that some individuals are being targeted online as a result of this misunderstanding. Personal attacks or threats against staff are unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our community."

‘I MARRIED THE LOVE OF MY LIFE’: ERIKA KIRK WEEPS WHILE WATCHING VIDEO OF LATE HUSBAND

Kolvet, however, questioned the district’s explanation, noting that the red dye appeared only on the left side of the shirts — the same side where Kirk was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

"Who's buying this explanation?" Kolvet questioned.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither Cienaga High School nor Carruth immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.