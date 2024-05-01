Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

UCLA cancels class after riot police break up fight between anti-Israel protesters, opposition

UCLA has announced that classes have been canceled Wednesday "due to the distress caused by the violence" that erupted between opposing groups at an anti-Israel demonstration overnight. 

The Los Angeles school is now recommending that the community stay away from the Royce Quad area after police wearing face shields and riot gear had to be called to the scene to restore order. 

"Due to the distress caused by the violence that took place on Royce Quad late last night and early this morning, all classes are cancelled today," UCLA said in a statement. 

"We have law enforcement presence stationed throughout campus to help promote safety," it added. "Student Affairs will have essential staff on campus to support our students who have been impacted by this tragedy." 

UCLA clashes between protesters

Demonstrators clash at a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA early Wednesday, May 1, in Los Angeles.  (AP/Ethan Swope)

The clashes at UCLA erupted as counter-protesters tried to pull down parade barricades, plywood and wooden pallets protecting a tent encampment built by pro-Palestinian protesters. 

Photos and videos online captured a glimpse of the chaos as they showed people throwing chairs, using sticks and weapons to beat each other and shoving and kicking one another. Firecrackers were also tossed into groups of people and pepper spray was deployed at various times. 

Pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA

A demonstrator stands in front of barricades set up to protect an encampment on the UCLA campus on Wednesday, May 1. (AP/Eugene Garcia)

"Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support," Mary Osako, a senior UCLA official, told the campus newspaper, the Daily Bruin. 

The unrest was allowed to continue for at least two hours before law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles. 

UCLA clashes between groups of protesters

The LAPD was called in to break up the clashes at UCLA. (AP/Ethan Swope)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the violence "inexcusable" and said LAPD was on the UCLA campus to settle the dispute between the protesters and counterprotesters. 

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

