Washington Post cites U-Haul data in California exodus to 'pro-growth' states, says 'decline is a choice'

The Washington Post editorial board cited U-Haul's 2025 growth index as evidence that "it's not just billionaires fleeing California," but also residents from all walks of life looking to escape the state's high cost of living for "pro-growth, low-tax" states.

In a Thursday editorial, the Post dug into the moving truck company's data and uncovered what states Americans are leaving — and which they are moving to.

"The rental company released its annual growth index this week, which measures the net gain or losses in one-way customers taking their trucks from one state to another, based on over 2.5 million transactions. Texas claimed the top spot for growth. That’s the seventh time it’s happened in the last decade. Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee rounded out the top five," the outlet reported.

According to U-Haul's data, the Post pointed out that "nine of the top 10 growth states voted red in the last presidential election," while "the usual suspects" occupied the list's bottom spots.

"California came in last. Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and New Jersey rounded out the bottom five. Of the bottom 10, seven voted blue in the last election," the Post wrote.

While the editorial board conceded that "U-Haul’s results don’t correlate perfectly with population or economic growth," it noted that the data does highlight the nation's migration patterns: "People want to live in pro-growth, low-tax states, while the biggest losers tend to be places with big governments and high taxes."

The Post argued that the "consequence of state policies trickle down" to the Metropolitan level, pointing out that the top three growing metro areas — Dallas, Houston and Austin — are all located in Texas and that the top 10 growth cities are all in Florida, South Carolina and Texas.

"The rankings are a reminder that decline is a choice, and that policies which drive up the cost of living, empower union bosses at the expense of workers and otherwise make it harder for entrepreneurs to thrive wind up leading to dire consequences, including less money to support generous welfare states," the editorial board said.

The Post concluded that while weather may be a factor in some people's decision to relocate, "that doesn’t account for sunny California."

In December, Oracle founder Larry Ellison sold his longtime mansion in San Francisco for approximately $45 million in an off-market deal, according to multiple media reports.

The outlet noted that Ellison’s move appeared to be "aimed at avoiding a proposed wealth tax" that unions are trying to place on the California ballot this November. If the measure becomes law, California would take 5% of the net worth of every billionaire who resides in the state as of Dec. 31, 2025.

"This prompted several billionaires to relocate before New Year’s. Staying behind could have cost Ellison $9.6 billion. Coincidentally, that’s the market capitalization of U-Haul," the Post added.