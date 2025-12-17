Nearly two-thirds of American voters back social media ban for kids under 16, Fox News poll shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly two-thirds of voters and parents support banning social media for children under 16 and removing cellphones from K-12 classrooms, with Republicans showing the strongest backing, according to a new Fox News poll.

The survey is based on interviews with 1,001 registered voters randomly drawn from a national voter file. Respondents participated by landline, cellphone or through an online questionnaire sent by text.

When asked about banning social media for children under 16, 64% favored the measure, while 35% opposed it.

The numbers did not waver among parents, with 64% in favor of banning social media for children under 16 – 36% were opposed.

Among party groups, 73% of Republicans supported the ban compared with 56% of Democrats.

Participants were also asked about banning cellphones in K-12 classrooms, and 69% supported the idea while 31% opposed it.

Among parents, 63% supported the ban and 37% opposed it. Support was even higher among Republicans at 81%, compared with 59% of Democrats.

The results were released a week after Australia’s landmark new social media age requirement took effect, barring anyone under 16 from holding an account. The measure is now among the world’s strictest online safety rules.

The Australian government’s Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act passed in November 2024 and began being enforced on Dec. 10, 2025.

"From Dec. 10, if you’re under 16, you’re no longer allowed to have a social media account," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a video statement played in classrooms ahead of the restrictions, according to 9 News Australia. "You’ll know better than anyone what it’s like growing up with algorithms, endless feeds and the pressure that can come with that."

Platforms banned for youth in Australia include Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Australia’s eSafety commissioner, the country’s independent online safety regulator, says the new minimum-age rule requires platforms to take "reasonable steps" to stop anyone under 16 from holding an account. That includes deploying age-assurance tools, removing existing underage users and blocking attempts to re-register through methods such as VPN detection.

Companies that fail to comply face penalties of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars, or roughly $32 million.

In the U.S., concerns about youth social media use have grown, with lawmakers in both parties warning about its impact on children’s mental health.

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, lawmakers argued that tech companies have not done enough to protect children from online exploitation.

Senators pressed experts on whether stronger age restrictions, tougher accountability rules for social media platforms and changes to Section 230 are needed to better protect young people online.

An April 2025 Pew Research Center report found growing concern among parents and teenagers about social media’s impact on youth well-being, with nearly half of teens saying it has a mostly negative effect on people their age.

A separate 2023 Gallup survey of more than 1,500 adolescents found that 51% of U.S. teens spend at least four hours a day on social media, with the average teen logging 4.8 hours across seven major platforms.

"Across age groups, average daily social media use runs from 4.1 hours for 13-year-olds to 5.8 hours for 17-year-olds. Girls spend nearly an hour more on social media than boys (5.3 vs. 4.4 hours)," the survey said.

The latest Fox News poll was conducted from Dec. 12-15, 2025, under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R). Results are based on the full sample and have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points, with higher error margins for subgroups. Beyond sampling error, question wording and order can influence results.

