U-Haul truck crashes into barriers near White House, suspect in custody: officials

The driver of a U-Haul truck was taken into custody Monday night after crashing into security barriers near the White House, according to officials.

The truck crashed into a barrier on the north side of Lafayette Square at around 10 p.m. Monday night, according to Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

"Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street," Guglielmi said in a statement.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel, Guglielmi said.

WASHINGTON, DC TEEN SHOT, KILLED OUTSIDE SCHOOL

The cause and manner of the crash are under investigation.

Metropolitan police remain at the scene.

Roads and pedestrian walkways near the crash site were closed as officials conduct a suspicious package investigation, D.C. Fire and EMS said in a statement.

D.C. Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene at around 9:40 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

K9 units were seen searching around the truck, according to WUSA9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.