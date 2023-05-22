Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

U-Haul truck crashes into barriers near White House, suspect in custody: officials

The truck crashed into a barrier on the north side of Lafayette Square

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
The driver of a U-Haul truck was taken into custody Monday night after crashing into security barriers near the White House, according to officials.

The truck crashed into a barrier on the north side of Lafayette Square at around 10 p.m. Monday night, according to Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

"Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street," Guglielmi said in a statement. 

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel, Guglielmi said.

A Uhaul truck

A U-Haul truck crashed into barriers near the White House on Monday, May 22, 2023. (Fox News)

The cause and manner of the crash are under investigation. 

Metropolitan police remain at the scene.

Roads and pedestrian walkways near the crash site were closed as officials conduct a suspicious package investigation, D.C. Fire and EMS said in a statement. 

The White House

Metropolitan police remain near the White House, where a U-Haul crashed. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

A crashed truck

K9 units were seen searching around a Uhaul truck for a potential suspicious package at the White House on Monday, May 22, 2023.  (Fox News)

D.C. Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene at around 9:40 p.m.  

K9 units were seen searching around the truck, according to WUSA9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.