Washington, DC teen shot, killed outside school

A teenager was shot and killed Wednesday outside a Washington D.C. high school, authorities said.

Police officers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the 4300 block of 13th Street, NW, at Theodore Roosevelt High School over reports of a shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A 17-year-old teenage boy, who was a student at the school, was found unconscious and unresponsive, officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he died. One gun was recovered.

The shooting happened after some sort of altercation, authorities said.

"I can't overstate how heartbreaking it is, how heartbroken I am right now, for our kids with what we see happening as a police agency and as a city," Morgan Kane, assistant chief of police for Patrol Services North, told reporters at the scene about the rash of shootings involving young victims.

A spokesperson for District of Columbia Public Schools told Fox News Digital that Roosevelt and MacFarland Middle School were briefly placed on lockdown.

Two other nearby schools – Powell and Dorothy Height elementary schools -- were on alert status.

Authorities were looking for a suspect possibly in a green BMW.