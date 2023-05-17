Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Washington, DC teen shot, killed outside school

A 17-year-old boy was found unconscious and unresponsive, Washington D.C. authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A teenager was shot and killed Wednesday outside a Washington D.C. high school, authorities said. 

Police officers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the 4300 block of 13th Street, NW, at Theodore Roosevelt High School over reports of a shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

ACTIVISTS PROTESTING DEB CEILING TALKS ON CAPITOL HILL ARRESTED

Washington DC high school shooting

Theodore Roosevelt High School in Washington D.C. A shooting at the school resulted in the death pf a 17-year-old boy Wednesday.  (Google Maps)

A 17-year-old teenage boy, who was a student at the school, was found unconscious and unresponsive, officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he died. One gun was recovered. 

The shooting happened after some sort of altercation, authorities said. 

"I can't overstate how heartbreaking it is, how heartbroken I am right now, for our kids with what we see happening as a police agency and as a city," Morgan Kane, assistant chief of police for Patrol Services North, told reporters at the scene about the rash of shootings involving young victims.  

A spokesperson for District of Columbia Public Schools told Fox News Digital that Roosevelt and MacFarland Middle School were briefly placed on lockdown.

DC school shooting

Washington D.C. police at the scene of a shooting at Theodore Roosevelt High School on Wednesday where a teenage boy was killed.  (WTTG)

Two other nearby schools – Powell and Dorothy Height elementary schools -- were on alert status.

Authorities were looking for a suspect possibly in a green BMW. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.