Tyre Nichols video release ignites protesters who stomp police car, urge crowds to ‘burn it down!’

Protests began across America Friday night following the release of body camera video relating to the Tyre Nichols traffic stop, which sent him to a local hospital where he died days later.

In New York City someone stomped the windshield of a police cruiser as crowds shouted to "burn it down!"

Memphis police released the body camera video as well as other surveillance footage showing officers brutally beating Nichols.

Memphis police pulled Nichols over on Jan. 7 around 8:30 p.m. for "reckless driving" and a "confrontation occurred" during the stop, according to officials.

Nichols then attempted to run away from the officers, and when police caught up with him, another confrontation occurred. Nichols then complained of a shortness of breath.

TYRE NICHOLS VIDEO: MEMPHIS AUTHORITIES RELEASE FOOTAGE FROM DEADLY TRAFFIC STOP

"The suspect was ultimately apprehended," MPD said. "Afterward the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene."

Graphic content warning

"What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! If we don't get it? Burn it down!" protesters in New York City's Union Square can be heard saying on Friday night.

"I'm not telling you to come here and wild out, but we ain't never taking f--king violence off the table," one protester shouts into the crowd.

TYRE NICHOLS' MOTHER URGES PEACEFUL PROTESTS: ‘I DON'T WANT US BURNING UP OUR CITIES'

"Black cops ain't black, they blue," the individual states. "A pig is a pig, whether they black, white, brown, Asian, or Haitian. A cop is a cop and they are upholding White supremacy."

In Times Square, an individual was arrested after jumping onto a police cruiser and smashing its window in. The incident led to several other arrests.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Protesters in Memphis blocked the I-55 bridge connecting Arkansas to Tennessee into the downtown area.

The Jan. 7 encounter with police put Nichols in St. Francis Hospital, where he was in critical condition before he died on Jan. 10, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TYRE NICHOLS PROTESTERS BLOCK FREEWAY TRAFFIC IN MEMPHIS

Five former Memphis police officers were fired after the incident and are being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault as well as other charges.

"I didn’t do anything," Nichols can be heard saying as police officers yanked him out of the car during the Jan. 7 traffic stop.

The body camera video released by police shows officers using pepper spray, and one officer came back to the area with a baton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Watch out, I'ma baton the f--- out you," one officer says.

Officers can be seen punching, kicking, and striking Nichols with the baton several times.