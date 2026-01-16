Tyler Robinson's lover Lance Twiggs no longer protected by FBI: What we know about alleged assassin's partner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PROVO, Utah – The transgender roommate and romantic partner of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson is no longer being trailed by a four-man security detail, a law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The revelation comes amid the FBI pulling its protection of Lance Twiggs more than four months after Robinson allegedly gunned down Kirk at a Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Fox News Digital has learned.

The FBI did not provide a public explanation regarding why Twiggs’ protection has ended, and Twiggs has not been charged with any crime.

Twiggs was initially thrust into the national spotlight after investigators revealed Robinson had allegedly confessed to assassinating Kirk in a note left behind at the pair’s shared apartment shortly after the murder.

A relative previously told Fox News Digital that Twiggs had moved into a townhome in St. George, Utah with several college roommates while transitioning from male to female. Twiggs, 22, previously lived with his grandparents after being kicked out of his parents’ home at the age of 18, according to the relative.

"He was maintaining a job and able to pay rent, and was technically an adult," she said.

The relative pointed to a history of conflict between Twiggs and other family members over his gender identity, while also citing Twiggs’ reported history of drug abuse and alcoholism as the cause of him moving into his own place.

"But the real reason he was acting out was because he was using drugs and alcohol, and was addicted to gaming," the relative said. "He had always tried to put on the act that he had changed."

After the other roommates moved out, Robinson began living in the townhome and the pair ultimately entered a romantic relationship, the relative said. Both Robinson and Twiggs continued living together for about a year until Robinson’s arrest in September 2025.

Following Robinson being taken into custody over his alleged connection to Kirk’s killing, authorities tracked down Twiggs – who was later described as "cooperative" – and brought him in for questioning, the relative said.

Court documents reveal that shortly before the murder, Robinson allegedly texted Twiggs to "look under my keyboard" in the pair’s shared apartment.

Investigators say the message pointed to a handwritten note from Robinson, in which he said, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it."

Additionally, authorities say Twiggs and Robinson allegedly exchanged multiple text messages immediately following the killing, in which Twiggs asked his partner if he truly was the one who shot Kirk.

"You weren’t the one who did it right????" Twiggs allegedly asked.

"I am, I’m sorry," Robinson allegedly responded, according to court filings.

Immediately after Robinson’s arrest, Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby told reporters Twiggs was in a "safe space very far away from St. George," and that law enforcement from a separate agency were speaking with Twiggs’ associates.

"They need to lay low for a long time," Brooksby previously said, referring to both Twiggs' and Robinson’s family members.

Twiggs has since moved out of state and retained an attorney.

"He hates conservatives and Christians," Twiggs’ relative previously told Fox News Digital. "He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and] been radicalized."

"He has obviously gotten progressively worse the last year or two," the relative said, adding that he's "always very angry."

Robinson is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.