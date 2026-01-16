Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson's lover Lance Twiggs no longer protected by FBI: What we know about alleged assassin's partner

Twiggs no longer has four-man security detail months after Robinson allegedly gunned down Kirk at Utah event

By Michael Ruiz , Julia Bonavita , Adam Sabes Fox News
close
Tyler Robinson's defense team asks for new hearing with new prosecution Video

Tyler Robinson's defense team asks for new hearing with new prosecution

Fox News senior correspondent Claudia Cowan reports on the latest in hearings for accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

PROVO, Utah – The transgender roommate and romantic partner of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson is no longer being trailed by a four-man security detail, a law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

The revelation comes amid the FBI pulling its protection of Lance Twiggs more than four months after Robinson allegedly gunned down Kirk at a Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Fox News Digital has learned. 

The FBI did not provide a public explanation regarding why Twiggs’ protection has ended, and Twiggs has not been charged with any crime. 

Twiggs was initially thrust into the national spotlight after investigators revealed Robinson had allegedly confessed to assassinating Kirk in a note left behind at the pair’s shared apartment shortly after the murder.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: LEGAL EXPERT UNPACKS DEFENSE CHALLENGES AND WHY EVIDENCE SECRECY COULD BE CRUCIAL

Tyler Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk appears in court

Tyler Robinson, accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

A relative previously told Fox News Digital that Twiggs had moved into a townhome in St. George, Utah with several college roommates while transitioning from male to female. Twiggs, 22, previously lived with his grandparents after being kicked out of his parents’ home at the age of 18, according to the relative. 

"He was maintaining a job and able to pay rent, and was technically an adult," she said.

The relative pointed to a history of conflict between Twiggs and other family members over his gender identity, while also citing Twiggs’ reported history of drug abuse and alcoholism as the cause of him moving into his own place.

CHARLIE KIRK'S WIDOW FIGHTS TO KEEP NEWS CAMERAS IN COURTROOM FOR ACCUSED ASSASSIN'S TRIAL

Charlie Kirk in October 2024.

Charlie Kirk was a conservative activist who led Turning Point USA. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

"But the real reason he was acting out was because he was using drugs and alcohol, and was addicted to gaming," the relative said. "He had always tried to put on the act that he had changed." 

After the other roommates moved out, Robinson began living in the townhome and the pair ultimately entered a romantic relationship, the relative said. Both Robinson and Twiggs continued living together for about a year until Robinson’s arrest in September 2025. 

Following Robinson being taken into custody over his alleged connection to Kirk’s killing, authorities tracked down Twiggs – who was later described as "cooperative" – and brought him in for questioning, the relative said.

CHARLIE KIRK'S SUSPECTED ASSASSIN WILL NOT SHOW FACE IN COURT, KEY HEARING POSTPONED

The scene of Charlie Kirk's assassination in Utah

The scene after shots were fired at an appearance by Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed.   (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Court documents reveal that shortly before the murder, Robinson allegedly texted Twiggs to "look under my keyboard" in the pair’s shared apartment. 

Investigators say the message pointed to a handwritten note from Robinson, in which he said, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it." 

Additionally, authorities say Twiggs and Robinson allegedly exchanged multiple text messages immediately following the killing, in which Twiggs asked his partner if he truly was the one who shot Kirk.

TYLER ROBINSON PROSECUTORS SAY CHARLIE KIRK SHOOTING TEXTS SHOW CONFUSION, NOT BIAS, TO REBUT CONFLICT CLAIM

Charlie Kirk assassin's mother, Amber Robinson

Amber Robinson (left) arrives at Utah’s Fourth District Court, located in Provo, Utah, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. Her son, Tyler Robinson, is accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk last year. (Alec Thornock for Fox News Digital)

"You weren’t the one who did it right????" Twiggs allegedly asked.

"I am, I’m sorry," Robinson allegedly responded, according to court filings.

Immediately after Robinson’s arrest, Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby told reporters Twiggs was in a "safe space very far away from St. George," and that law enforcement from a separate agency were speaking with Twiggs’ associates.

ALLEGED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN TYLER ROBINSON TO MAKE FIRST IN-PERSON COURT APPEARANCE

Charlie Kirk assassin's father, Matt Robinson

Matt Robinson (left) arrives at Utah’s Fourth District Court, located in Provo, Utah, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. His son, Tyler Robinson, is accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk last year. (Alec Thornock for Fox News Digital)

"They need to lay low for a long time," Brooksby previously said, referring to both Twiggs' and Robinson’s family members. 

Twiggs has since moved out of state and retained an attorney. 

"He hates conservatives and Christians," Twiggs’ relative previously told Fox News Digital. "He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and] been radicalized."

"He has obviously gotten progressively worse the last year or two," the relative said, adding that he's "always very angry."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Robinson is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report. 
Close modal

Continue