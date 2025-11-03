Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk's widow fights to keep news cameras in courtroom for accused assassin's trial

Erika Kirk tells Fox News there's 'nothing to hide' as Tyler Robinson faces aggravated murder charges

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Erika Kirk reveals her stance on cameras in court for husband's suspected assassin Video

Erika Kirk reveals her stance on cameras in court for husband's suspected assassin

Erika Kirk tells Jesse Watters why she believes a Utah judge should allow cameras in the courtroom for proceedings against her husband's accused assassin, Tyler Robinson.

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch the full interview Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, is calling for a judge to reject a motion to curtail news cameras from the courtroom in the proceedings against her husband's accused assassin, Tyler Robinson.

"There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered," she told Fox News' Jesse Watters in an exclusive interview. "There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there."

The high profile of Robinson's case has resulted in stepped-up security measures at the courthouse, where the suspect himself has not appeared physically in person. He hasn't even shown his face while attending the last two public hearings virtually.

CHARLIE KIRK’S ALLEGED ASSASSIN RETURNS TO COURT — WITHOUT SHOWING HIS FACE

erika kirk speaks at TPUSA ole miss event

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, speaks during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

"Why not be transparent?" Kirk continued. "There's nothing to hide. I know there's not because I've seen what the case is built on."

Robinson, 22, is accused of firing a single shot with a Mauser .30-06 from a rooftop at Utah Valley University, fatally striking Charlie Kirk in the neck as he addressed an audience during a Turning Point USA event minutes after noon on Sept. 10.

Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University campus

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah, minutes before his assassination. His widow, Erika Kirk, noted that millions of people saw video of her husband's death as she called for cameras to be allowed in court at hearings involving his accused assassin, Tyler Robinson. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

"Let everyone see what true evil is," Erika Kirk added. "This is something that could impact generations to come."

WHAT WILL BE TYLER ROBINSON’S DEFENSE STRATEGY? EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON ACCUSED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN

a gray slate reads "Utah County Jail" where Tyler Robinson's face should appear

A still image from the court stream shows a slate reading "Utah County Jail" where Tyler Robinson's face would have appeared. The 22-year-old is accused of assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and has attended his two latest public hearings remotely and without showing his face. (Utah 4th Judicial District Court)

Robinson faces a slew of charges, including aggravated murder, which carries the potential the death penalty. He has not yet entered a plea.

Judge Tony Graf recently granted a defense motion to allow Robinson to wear civilian clothes in court, citing his constitutional presumption of innocence, but denied a motion to allow him to appear without shackles.

tyler robinson appears virtually in court from a utah jail wearing a green vest designed to prevent self-harm

Tyler Robinson appears virtually in Utah court on Sept. 16, 2025, the only time his face has been shown in court following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. (Utah State Courts)

He told lawyers at Robinson's last hearing to submit new briefs and a new motion regarding the issues of cameras in court.

Robinson's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2026, when he is expected to make his first in-person appearance.
