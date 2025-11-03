Charlie Kirk's widow fights to keep news cameras in courtroom for accused assassin's trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, is calling for a judge to reject a motion to curtail news cameras from the courtroom in the proceedings against her husband's accused assassin, Tyler Robinson.

"There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered," she told Fox News' Jesse Watters in an exclusive interview. "There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there."

The high profile of Robinson's case has resulted in stepped-up security measures at the courthouse, where the suspect himself has not appeared physically in person. He hasn't even shown his face while attending the last two public hearings virtually.

"Why not be transparent?" Kirk continued. "There's nothing to hide. I know there's not because I've seen what the case is built on."

Robinson, 22, is accused of firing a single shot with a Mauser .30-06 from a rooftop at Utah Valley University, fatally striking Charlie Kirk in the neck as he addressed an audience during a Turning Point USA event minutes after noon on Sept. 10.

"Let everyone see what true evil is," Erika Kirk added. "This is something that could impact generations to come."

Robinson faces a slew of charges, including aggravated murder, which carries the potential the death penalty. He has not yet entered a plea.

Judge Tony Graf recently granted a defense motion to allow Robinson to wear civilian clothes in court, citing his constitutional presumption of innocence, but denied a motion to allow him to appear without shackles.

He told lawyers at Robinson's last hearing to submit new briefs and a new motion regarding the issues of cameras in court.

Robinson's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2026, when he is expected to make his first in-person appearance.