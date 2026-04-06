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Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson defense asks court to bar cameras for next in-person hearing

Prosecutors also responded to a defense motion seeking to push Robinson's next preliminary hearing back

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
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Kirk’s assassination ‘affected the entire country’ and the proceedings should remain ‘as public as possible’: Criminal defense attorney Video

Kirk’s assassination ‘affected the entire country’ and the proceedings should remain ‘as public as possible’: Criminal defense attorney

Attorney Kriti Sharma and former Utah prosecutor Nathan Evershed discuss the pre-trial evidentiary hearing in the proceedings of alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

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Accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson filed a Sunday court motion to bar all still cameras, video cameras and microphones from a critical hearing on April 17.

On that day, Robinson is scheduled to be present in court, and the state and defense are expected to make a flurry of motions.

Judge Tony Graf has not made a ruling on whether to ban electronic media throughout the course of the trial.

Tyler Robinson appearing in a courtroom during a hearing in Provo

Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in 4th District Court in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune)

Fox News Legal Analyst Donna Rotunno, and host of the podcast "Crime & Justice with Donna Rotunno," said Graf should "take control" and make a definitive ruling on media in the courtroom throughout the rest of the proceedings.

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She said the defense asking only to ban electronic media for the April 17 hearing could be indicative of a larger strategy, and that they may ask to bar media on a hearing-by-hearing basis. That way, if Graf rules against them, they will only lose the motion for one specific hearing, and not for all of the proceedings moving forward.

Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, has pleaded for cameras to be allowed during the trial.

Tyler Robinson sitting beside defense attorney Kathryn Nester in court

Tyler Robinson, left, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, sits beside defense attorney Kathryn Nester during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Bethany Baker/The Salt Lake Tribune)

"There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered," she told Fox News' Jesse Watters in an exclusive interview in November. "There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there."

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"Why not be transparent?" Kirk continued. "There's nothing to hide. I know there's not because I've seen what the case is built on."

Prosecutors also filed a response to a motion filed by Robinson's team last week, asking the court a May 18 preliminary hearing back. The defense is asking to push back the preliminary hearing until expert discovery is complete, and prosecutors argue that the hearing should be held on the scheduled date.

Erika Kirk speaking at a memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, speaks at the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

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The state argues that the defense is trying to confer upon itself rights during the preliminary stage of the trial that it is not entitled to until the actual trial itself, and that discovery is meant to be reserved for the trial, not preliminary proceedings.

Rotunno agrees that the defense has been given enough discovery leeway in the preliminary stage of the court proceedings, and that the hearing should remain scheduled for May 18.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering crime and campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
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