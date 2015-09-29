Two women killed, 11-month-old among wounded in Chicago drive-by shooting

A young mother and grandmother were killed and an 11-month-old boy was one of three people wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time in the Back of the Yards neighborhood southwest of downtown Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that a group of five was getting out of their car after returning from an outing when they were fired upon from a nearby vehicle.

Family members identified the victims to the Sun-Times as Patricia Chew, 24, and Lolita Wells, 47. Chew's 11-month-old son Princeton was shot in the side and in stable condition early Tuesday. Two men, both 25, who were with the family on their outing were also shot. Officials said one of the men was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, while another suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the legs.

"You have an innocent family coming home from a family outing,” Chicago Deputy Chief Eugene Roy told reporters. "Somebody opens fire on two women, a child and two adults, killing the mother of the 11-month-old and the grandmother of the 11-month-old. In a second, two generations of that child’s family were wiped out."

Patricia Chew's sister, Persha, told the Sun-Times that one of the first police officers on the scene raced baby Princeton to the nearest hospital.

"The officer saw a seriously injured 11-month-old child and made a decision to transport that child immediately to a hospital," Roy said. "He made the right call, and he is somebody we are very proud of."

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Persha Chew told the Sun-Times she doesn't know who would target her family and said she never saw a shooter.

Click for more from the Chicago Sun-Times.