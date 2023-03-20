Two students injured, Texas high school on lockdown after reported shooting; suspect in custody

A high school in Texas was on lockdown, and a suspected gunman was in police custody after at least two students were injured in a reported shooting that unfolded outside the building early Monday, according to authorities and local reports.

Officers responded to Lamar High School in Arlington to investigate reports of a shooting and secured the scene, the Arlington Police Department said.

Two students suffered injuries and were receiving medical care, FOX4 Dallas-Forth Worth reported. No updates on their conditions were immediately available.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody, police said, without elaborating further.

Police did not immediately share whether any injuries were reported, saying more information would be released later.

Students and staff will be sent home once the lockdown is lifted, Arlington school district officials said, according to WFAA-TV.

Arlington is located about 28 miles west of Dallas.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.