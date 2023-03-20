Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Two students injured, Texas high school on lockdown after reported shooting; suspect in custody

2 students reportedly injured after shooting outside Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A high school in Texas was on lockdown, and a suspected gunman was in police custody after at least two students were injured in a reported shooting that unfolded outside the building early Monday, according to authorities and local reports.

Officers responded to Lamar High School in Arlington to investigate reports of a shooting and secured the scene, the Arlington Police Department said.

Two students suffered injuries and were receiving medical care, FOX4 Dallas-Forth Worth reported. No updates on their conditions were immediately available.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody, police said, without elaborating further.

IDAHO ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT KILLED AFTER SHOOTING HOSTAGE IN MONTANA

Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, was put on lockdown early Monday after a shooting was reported outside the school building, police said.

Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, was put on lockdown early Monday after a shooting was reported outside the school building, police said. (Google Street View, File)

Police did not immediately share whether any injuries were reported, saying more information would be released later.

TEXAS WHATABURGER EMPLOYEES' TIP LEADS TO MAN'S ARREST FOR INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Students and staff will be sent home once the lockdown is lifted, Arlington school district officials said, according to WFAA-TV.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arlington is located about 28 miles west of Dallas.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.