New York

2 students injured in New York middle school knife incident

Officials at the New York school district said it was a 'student-on-student issue'

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Two students were injured on Wednesday at a middle school in New York after administrators say there was an incident involving a knife.

The incident happened at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown, New York, according to FOX 5. School officials described in a Facebook post that the incident was a "student-on-student issue."

While police responded to the incident, the middle school was placed on lockdown. 

"What happened today is not okay," said Amy Creeden, Middletown Schools Superintendent. "It is very concerning. It is very upsetting. My heart hurts." 

Police gather outside a school in New York

The incident happened at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown, N.Y., according to FOX 5. School officials described in a Facebook post that the incident was a "student-on-student issue." (FOX 5)

Students said the incident took place in the school's eighth-grade wing.

According to the school district, those involved are in police custody.

"I saw a student walking like this (holding his side)," one student said. "I assume that's the one that got stabbed. I came back from breakfast over to the eighth-grade wing where I saw a big crowd. The fight had just finished, and then the kid was walking from there this way, so I assume he was going to the nurse."

The school district said that an early dismissal took place after the incident.

