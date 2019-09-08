Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY
Published

Two sisters make Army history after both attain general's rank

By Fox 13 Tampa Bay | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

For the first time in the US Army's 244 year history, two sisters have attained the rank of general.

Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett and her younger sister, Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi, grew up in a military family. Their father, Ruston Lodi, served in World War II and received the Silver Star.

Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett poses with Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi during then Col. Lodi's promotion ceremony at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA on 12 July 2019.

Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett poses with Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi during then Col. Lodi's promotion ceremony at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA on 12 July 2019.

Both have impressive resumes: Maj. Gen. Barrett is the Commanding General of NETCOM, while Brig. Gen. Lodi is the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at the Office of the Surgeon General, USA Today reports.

But while fathers and sons have risen to general in the past, the Army believes this pair are the first sisters with the distinction.

Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett presenting Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi a beret with one-star rank insignia as a tribute to the history of women serving in the Army and the historic moment of sisters serving together as General Officers.

Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett presenting Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi a beret with one-star rank insignia as a tribute to the history of women serving in the Army and the historic moment of sisters serving together as General Officers.

"Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett and Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi represent the best America has to offer," said Acting Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. "However, this comes as no surprise to those who have known them and loved them throughout this extraordinary journey. This is a proud moment for their families and for the Army."

Read more from Fox 13 Tampa Bay.