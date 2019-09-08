Two sisters make Army history after both attain general's rank

For the first time in the US Army's 244 year history, two sisters have attained the rank of general.

Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett and her younger sister, Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi, grew up in a military family. Their father, Ruston Lodi, served in World War II and received the Silver Star.

Both have impressive resumes: Maj. Gen. Barrett is the Commanding General of NETCOM, while Brig. Gen. Lodi is the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at the Office of the Surgeon General, USA Today reports.

But while fathers and sons have risen to general in the past, the Army believes this pair are the first sisters with the distinction.

"Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett and Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi represent the best America has to offer," said Acting Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. "However, this comes as no surprise to those who have known them and loved them throughout this extraordinary journey. This is a proud moment for their families and for the Army."

