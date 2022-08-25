Two Oregon hikers die within a week of each other, just miles apart

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hiker in northeast Oregon was found dead at the bottom of a cliff this week, just days after another hiker died in a fall about 3 miles away, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Other hikers called 911 on Wednesday afternoon about what looked like a body near Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge.

A search and rescue team was dispatched and located the body about 2.5 miles from the trail head but couldn't get the body out due to the rough terrain. A sheriff's deputy spent the night at the top of the cliff.

On Thursday morning, a second search and rescue team hiked up the trail to assist and recovered the hiker's body at about 2:30 p.m.

The hiker is believed to have been alone, and the death is being investigated, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

It came just days after a 62-year-old woman died from a fall while hiking near Wiesendanger Falls, which is just 3.5 miles from Angel's Rest Trail.

Jessica Warejoncas, who is from Minnesota, was hiking with friends last week when she fell about 100 feet on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail and suffered a fatal head injury. Firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene.

