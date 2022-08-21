Expand / Collapse search
Oregon hiker dies after falling 100 feet near waterfall

Woman fell and died near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge in Multnomah County, Oregon

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A hiker died in Oregon on Friday after plunging about 100 feet near a waterfall, authorities said.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was hiking with a group of friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail around 1:15 p.m. when she fell near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.

She suffered a reported life-threatening head injury in the fall, according to authorities.

Corbett firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles from the trailhead to reach the woman and found bystanders performing CPR on her. Despite the life-saving efforts, firefighters pronounced her dead, the sheriff’s office said.

"It’s terribly devastating," Stephanie Weinstein, a Canadian woman visiting Multnomah Falls, told FOX12 Oregon.

The Multnomah County Search and Rescue team was dispatched to help recover the hiker’s body.

Officials said the hiker’s identity would be released after the notification of her next of kin.

No further details were immediately available.