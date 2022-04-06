Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for COVID-19

Garland will isolate at home for at least five days, according to the statement

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement.

Garland tested positive for the virus after taking antigen tests and is not experiencing symptoms, according to the statement.

Merrick Garland, U.S. attorney general, speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Several House Democrats promise to sink the White House's economic agenda if a scaled-back version now being considered eliminates an expansion of the federal deduction for state and local taxes. 

Merrick Garland, U.S. attorney general, speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Several House Democrats promise to sink the White House's economic agenda if a scaled-back version now being considered eliminates an expansion of the federal deduction for state and local taxes.  (Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Attorney General Garland this afternoon tested positive for COVID-19 through antigen tests. He asked to be tested after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus. At the time, he is not experiencing symptoms. The Attorney General is fully vaccinated and boosted," the statement reads. "In accordance with CDC guidelines, the Attorney General will isolate at home for at least five days. He will work virtually during this period and will return to the office following a negative test for the virus. The department will conduct contact tracing in accordance with CDC protocols."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics