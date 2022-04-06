U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement.

Garland tested positive for the virus after taking antigen tests and is not experiencing symptoms, according to the statement.

"Attorney General Garland this afternoon tested positive for COVID-19 through antigen tests. He asked to be tested after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus. At the time, he is not experiencing symptoms. The Attorney General is fully vaccinated and boosted," the statement reads. "In accordance with CDC guidelines, the Attorney General will isolate at home for at least five days. He will work virtually during this period and will return to the office following a negative test for the virus. The department will conduct contact tracing in accordance with CDC protocols."

