Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say

Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland.

Prince George's County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, FOX 5 DC reports.

The following day police announced that they arrested and charged two boys, ages 15 and 12, with first-degree murder and assault in connection with the stabbing.

Police say the 15-year-old is being charged as an adult, while the 12-year-old is being charged as a juvenile. Both suspects remain in custody in Maryland.

"We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes. Seven juveniles have been arrested this year alone involving homicides," Prince George's Chief of Police Malik Aziz said. "Committing violent crimes are serious offenses, and we intend to do our part in holding accountable anyone, no matter their age, who breaks the law in this county. We will continue to seek justice for the victims of crime."