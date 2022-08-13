Expand / Collapse search
Washington, DC, shooting leaves two juveniles injured: Police

Washington, D.C., police say that the juveniles injuries are nonlife-threatening

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A shooting in Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning has left two juveniles injured.

The shooting happened at about 12:22 a.m. on Saturday in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to FOX 5.

Police said that a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both found with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

A Metropolitan Police Department police cruiser blocks a street leading to the White House on Election Day.

No suspects have been arrested and there's an ongoing investigation into the shooting.

