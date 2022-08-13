Washington, DC, shooting leaves two juveniles injured: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting in Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning has left two juveniles injured.

The shooting happened at about 12:22 a.m. on Saturday in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to FOX 5.

Police said that a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both found with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested and there's an ongoing investigation into the shooting.