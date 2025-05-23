Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Chicago

Two illegal Venezuelan immigrants, suspected TdA gang members charged in deadly Chicago mass shooting

Two Venezuelans charged in a Chicago mass shooting linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, leading to multiple ICE arrests for illegal immigration violations.

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Former DEA agent warns that Tren de Aragua gang 'spreads like a virus' Video

Former DEA agent warns that Tren de Aragua gang 'spreads like a virus'

Former DEA Senior Special Agent Michael Brown discussed the Tren de Aragua gang's threat in the United States.

Two Venezuelans living in the U.S. illegally were recently charged in a December mass shooting that killed three people and wounded five others in Chicago, leading to the arrests of more than a dozen suspected Tren de Aragua gang members.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Tuesday that suspected shooters Ricardo Granadillo Padilla, 25, and Edward Martinez Cermeno, 24, are being charged in the Dec. 2 house party massacre.

Other suspected TdA members encountered during Padilla’s arrest were pictured in Raleigh.

Other suspected TdA members encountered during Padilla’s arrest were pictured in Raleigh. (ICE)

REPUTED MIGRANT GANG MEMBERS BUSTED IN NYC DRUG, GUN RAID BUT LIKELY TO AVOID PROSECUTION

Eight people were shot, including five men and three women between the ages of 20 and 35, according to a report from affiliate FOX 32 Chicago.

Victims suffered gunshot wounds to the head, abdomen and extremities, according to the report.

Weapons, ammo, and narcotics recovered in Chicago.

Weapons, ammo and narcotics recovered in Chicago. (ICE)

MIGRANT TDA GANG MEMBER BREAKS OFFICER’S ARM AS 10 INDICTED IN MASSIVE GUNS, DRUG RUNNING OPERATION: POLICE

Three men were pronounced dead, including a 26-year-old and a 28-year-old.

Gang-related graffiti was found at the scene, and officials confirmed prior calls for service at the address, FOX 32 reported.

Ricardo Granadillo Padilla

Ricardo Granadillo Padilla, a suspected shooter in the Dec. 2024 Chicago mass shooting, was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Feb. 8, 2025, by HSI Chicago, HSI Raleigh, ERO Raleigh, U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit, U.S. Marshals Service and CBP AMO. (ICE)

MS-13 GANG MEMBER ARRESTED BY ICE PREVIOUSLY RELEASED DUE TO SANCTUARY POLICY

Padilla was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Feb. 8 in a multi-agency effort, and was sentenced in March for illegally entering the country in 2022 near El Paso, Texas, according to ICE.

Multiple guns, high-capacity magazines, narcotics and fraudulent documents were seized in January from his home in Chicago.

During his arrest a month later, a pistol, ammunition and other evidence were seized, according to authorities.

Edward Martinez Cermeno

Edward Martinez Cermeno, a suspected shooter linked to a Dec. 2024 mass shooting in Chicago, was arrested by HSI Chicago and U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit on Jan. 26, 2025. (ICE)

VENEZUELAN GANG MEMBERS LINKED TO VIOLENT APARTMENT TAKEOVER ARRESTED IN NEW YORK CITY

Cermeno was arrested in Schaumburg, Illinois on Jan. 26 by ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Chicago and border patrol agents, but officials said he was later released by a federal magistrate judge after a federal detention hearing.

He was arrested again by ICE HSI Chicago on administrative immigration charges for illegally entering the country in 2023 near Eagle Pass, Texas.

Padilla and Cermeno remain in federal custody, according to ICE.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Within the last few weeks, 16 additional TdA members and associates of Padilla and Cermeno in the Chicago and Raleigh areas were arrested by ICE HSI Chicago on immigration charges.

ICE did not immediately respond to further inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.