Two illegal Venezuelan immigrants, suspected TdA gang members charged in deadly Chicago mass shooting

Two Venezuelans living in the U.S. illegally were recently charged in a December mass shooting that killed three people and wounded five others in Chicago, leading to the arrests of more than a dozen suspected Tren de Aragua gang members.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Tuesday that suspected shooters Ricardo Granadillo Padilla, 25, and Edward Martinez Cermeno, 24, are being charged in the Dec. 2 house party massacre.

Eight people were shot, including five men and three women between the ages of 20 and 35, according to a report from affiliate FOX 32 Chicago.

Victims suffered gunshot wounds to the head, abdomen and extremities, according to the report.

Three men were pronounced dead, including a 26-year-old and a 28-year-old.

Gang-related graffiti was found at the scene, and officials confirmed prior calls for service at the address, FOX 32 reported.

Padilla was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Feb. 8 in a multi-agency effort, and was sentenced in March for illegally entering the country in 2022 near El Paso, Texas, according to ICE.

Multiple guns, high-capacity magazines, narcotics and fraudulent documents were seized in January from his home in Chicago.

During his arrest a month later, a pistol, ammunition and other evidence were seized, according to authorities.

Cermeno was arrested in Schaumburg, Illinois on Jan. 26 by ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Chicago and border patrol agents, but officials said he was later released by a federal magistrate judge after a federal detention hearing.

He was arrested again by ICE HSI Chicago on administrative immigration charges for illegally entering the country in 2023 near Eagle Pass, Texas.

Padilla and Cermeno remain in federal custody, according to ICE.

Within the last few weeks, 16 additional TdA members and associates of Padilla and Cermeno in the Chicago and Raleigh areas were arrested by ICE HSI Chicago on immigration charges.

ICE did not immediately respond to further inquiries from Fox News Digital.