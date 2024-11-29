Venezuelan gang members linked to violent apartment takeover arrested in New York City

Two members of Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua who participated in an armed apartment invasion in Aurora, Colorado were captured in New York City.

Denyeer Aramillo Meneses, 23, and Edison Pena Angulo, 25, both pictured in the viral video, were nabbed in the Bronx by an NYPD gang task force and Homeland Security in a major credit card scam and drug trafficking bust around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the New York Post reported.

Fifteen suspected members of the notorious gang were picked up after a six-month investigation into violent gang crimes that led to a drug ring, sources told the outlet.

Police in Aurora issued warrants for the pair on October 1, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Sources told the Post that the drug ring sold a variety of narcotics - including synthetic marijuana, heroin and the synthetic drug amalgamation Tussi - from the Bronx to Lower Manhattan.

They allegedly dabbled in credit card fraud and violent crime.

Three assault rifles, two pistols, ammo cans packed with cartridges and other semi-automatic weapons were uncovered during the raid, sources said.

The two gang members' federal indictments and offenses remain sealed, and it is unclear what charges they face. In Aurora, both men were charged with menacing with a firearm and first-degree burglary.

Meneses, Angulo and four other armed men were captured on video knocking on apartment doors at Aurora's The Edge at Lowry Complex on August 18. Police said they knocked on two apartment doors, busted inside and threatened occupants. Oswaldo Jose Dabion Araujo, 25, was fatally shot in the incident.

Tren de Aragua has seized control of other complexes and launched a wave of violent crime in Aurora, officials and residents say.

Gang leader Jhonardy Jose Pacheco-Chirino, nicknamed "Galleta" – Spanish for "Cookie" – allegedly orchestrated the gang's brutal beating of a man at another apartment complex and a massive shootout at another property, according to the New York Post .

"They were first hanging out around the property and creating a bad element that’s constantly there," an apartment investor at one of the complexes told the outlet. "And then they started taking over, quite a few months ago, they started taking over vacant units."

In February, New York officials linked the gang to more than 62 robberies in the city, and two suspected members of the gang were arrested in connection with a shocking assault of two NYPD officers.

The brother of the suspect in the killing of Georgia student Laken Riley has ties to the gang, and in Texas 10 migrants affiliated with the gang were arrested earlier in May.

"Keep your eye on this gang," Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said at that time. "Their criminal activities represent a serious threat to our communities!"

