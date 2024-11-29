Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Venezuelan gang members linked to violent apartment takeover arrested in New York City

Tren de Aragua members Denyeer Aramillo Meneses, 23, and Edison Pena Angulo, 25, were arrested in the Bronx on Wednesday

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
Alleged Venezuelan gang members armed and dangerous in Colorado apartment complex Video

Alleged Venezuelan gang members armed and dangerous in Colorado apartment complex

Possible members of the Tren de Aragua gang based in Venezuela were heavily armed and caught on surveillance camera inside an Aurora, Colorado apartment complex. (Credit: Edward Romero)

Two members of Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua who participated in an armed apartment invasion in Aurora, Colorado were captured in New York City. 

Denyeer Aramillo Meneses, 23, and Edison Pena Angulo, 25, both pictured in the viral video, were nabbed in the Bronx by an NYPD gang task force and Homeland Security in a major credit card scam and drug trafficking bust around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the New York Post reported

Fifteen suspected members of the notorious gang were picked up after a six-month investigation into violent gang crimes that led to a drug ring, sources told the outlet.

TWO MORE SUSPECTS FROM VIRAL AURORA, COLORADO SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SERVED WITH ARREST WARRANTS: POLICE

Denyeer Aramillo Meneses, 23, and Edison Pena Angulo, 25

Denyeer Aramillo Meneses, 23, and Edison Pena Angulo, 25, both pictured in the viral video, were nabbed in the Bronx by an NYPD gang task force and Homeland Security in a major credit card scam and drug trafficking bust around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday (Aurora Police Department)

Police in Aurora issued warrants for the pair on October 1, Fox News Digital previously reported

Sources told the Post that the drug ring sold a variety of narcotics - including synthetic marijuana, heroin and the synthetic drug amalgamation Tussi - from the Bronx to Lower Manhattan. 

They allegedly dabbled in credit card fraud and violent crime.

COLORADO VIDEO SHOWS TREN DE ARAGUA GANG BEATING APARTMENT COMPLEX WORKER IN AN EXTORTION BID, COMPANY SAYS

Tren de Aragua gang members tattoos

These images from a CBP intelligence bulletin, show tattoos and identifiers for Tren De Aragua. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of known or suspected members TdA members.  (ICE)

Three assault rifles, two pistols, ammo cans packed with cartridges and other semi-automatic weapons were uncovered during the raid, sources said.

The two gang members' federal indictments and offenses remain sealed, and it is unclear what charges they face. In Aurora, both men were charged with menacing with a firearm and first-degree burglary.

Meneses, Angulo and four other armed men were captured on video knocking on apartment doors at Aurora's The Edge at Lowry Complex on August 18. Police said they knocked on two apartment doors, busted inside and threatened occupants. Oswaldo Jose Dabion Araujo, 25, was fatally shot in the incident. 

DENVER SUBURB ROCKED BY 'HUGE INCREASE' IN MIGRANT GANG VIOLENCE: 'BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION IS COMPLICIT'

Tren de Aragua gang members rush apartment door, left, Occupied apartment building with "Venezuela" graffiti, right

Alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang overtook an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado, charging rent in exchange for 'protection.' (Edward Romero/ Council member Danielle Jurinsky)

Tren de Aragua has seized control of other complexes and launched a wave of violent crime in Aurora, officials and residents say

Gang leader Jhonardy Jose Pacheco-Chirino, nicknamed "Galleta" – Spanish for "Cookie" – allegedly orchestrated the gang's brutal beating of a man at another apartment complex and a massive shootout at another property, according to the New York Post.

CHILDREN RESCUED AFTER TEXAS KIDNAPPING, MURDER CONNECTED TO VENEZUELAN TREN DE ARAGUA

Surveillance video shows Aurora, Colorado apartment worker allegedly assaulted by Tren de Aragua gang Video

"They were first hanging out around the property and creating a bad element that’s constantly there," an apartment investor at one of the complexes told the outlet. "And then they started taking over, quite a few months ago, they started taking over vacant units."  

In February, New York officials linked the gang to more than 62 robberies in the city, and two suspected members of the gang were arrested in connection with a shocking assault of two NYPD officers.

The brother of the suspect in the killing of Georgia student Laken Riley has ties to the gang, and in Texas 10 migrants affiliated with the gang were arrested earlier in May.

"Keep your eye on this gang," Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said at that time. "Their criminal activities represent a serious threat to our communities!"

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw, Audrey Conklin and Elizabeth Heckman contributed to this report

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.