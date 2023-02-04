Two Floridians arrested for alleged sex trafficking of teenage girl

A man and woman from Florida were arrested for allegedly sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl across two counties in the Sunshine State, according to authorities.

Dourian Emmanuel Butler, 28, of Pinellas County, and Candy Lee Holmes, 38, of Citrus County, were each charged with human trafficking and other offenses, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

An investigation was launched on Nov. 10 after the teenage victim told FDLE she was being trafficked. FDLE said Holmes left the girl in hotels and at her home, where Butler engaged in sexual activity with the victim.

FLORIDA MAN SEEN ON VIDEO 'PEEKING INTO' WOMAN'S WINDOW, FLEEING INTO SWAMP, POLICE SAY

The alleged trafficking occurred between Oct. 17 and 20, FDLE said.

According to authorities, Butler spoke with Holmes about him traveling from Pinellas County to a hotel in Citrus County to engage in sexual activity with the victim.

FLORIDA MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON AFTER SETTING WOMAN ON FIRE IN 2017

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Butler also faces three counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, one count of traveling to meet a minor for sex and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Holmes has also been charged with child neglect, deriving support from proceeds and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.