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Illegal Immigrants

Two boys dead after illegal immigrant from Mexico allegedly drove drunk and hit them on a sidewalk

Dereon James Robinson, 12, and Mikhail-Lee Smith, 9, were riding their bikes when they were struck and killed

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Illegal immigrant accused of killing 2 boys in DUI crash Video

Illegal immigrant accused of killing 2 boys in DUI crash

Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed an ICE detainer has been lodged against an illegal immigrant accused of fatally crashing into two young boys in South Carolina. (WHNS)

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An illegal immigrant accused of driving under the influence and killing two young boys in South Carolina is now the subject of an immigration detainer, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday.

Eri Otoniel Roblero Perez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, allegedly veered off the road and hit Dereon James Robinson, 12, and Mikhail-Lee Smith, 9, who were riding their bikes on the sidewalk, FOX Carolina reported.

Both died at the hospital.

Perez is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, open container and driving without a license.

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Eri Otoniel Roblero-Perez charged in deadly Spartanburg DUI crash

Eri Otoniel Roblero-Perez faces multiple charges, including felony DUI resulting in death, after a crash that killed two children in Spartanburg County. (Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

Dereon's mother, Megan, said during a court hearing that she was walking behind the children when the crash happened and was "almost hit" herself, WYFF reported.

"I ran to my son while he bled to death," Megan told the judge.

One of Dereon's brothers added, "now I have to bury my own brother who looked up to me, on his own birthday."

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DHS provided a photo of the two boys

DHS provided a photo of the two boys, who both died after the crash at a local hospital. (DHS)

DHS confirmed Perez entered the country illegally at an unknown date and time.

"This criminal illegal alien from Mexico had no business being in our country, and now two boys are dead because he decided to drive under the influence," said DHS acting assistant secretary Lauren Bis.

A photo showed damage to the sidewalk fence at the scene.

A photo showed damage to the sidewalk fence at the scene. (WHNS )

"Dereon Robinson and Mikhail-Lee Smith should still be with us today," she continued. "Our prayers are with Dereon Robinson’s and Mikhail-Lee Smith’s families."

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Perez is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and has been denied bond.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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