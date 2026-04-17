Two boys dead after illegal immigrant from Mexico allegedly drove drunk and hit them on a sidewalk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant accused of driving under the influence and killing two young boys in South Carolina is now the subject of an immigration detainer, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday.

Eri Otoniel Roblero Perez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, allegedly veered off the road and hit Dereon James Robinson, 12, and Mikhail-Lee Smith, 9, who were riding their bikes on the sidewalk, FOX Carolina reported.

Both died at the hospital.

Perez is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, open container and driving without a license.

ICE LODGES DETAINER FOR ILLEGAL MIGRANT CHARGED WITH STRANGLING WIFE AND DUMPING BODY NEAR OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY

Dereon's mother, Megan, said during a court hearing that she was walking behind the children when the crash happened and was "almost hit" herself, WYFF reported.

"I ran to my son while he bled to death," Megan told the judge.

One of Dereon's brothers added, "now I have to bury my own brother who looked up to me, on his own birthday."

ICE ARRESTS LATIN KINGS MEMBER AFTER NYC SANCTUARY RELEASE DESPITE ASSAULT CHARGE ON FIRST RESPONDER

DHS confirmed Perez entered the country illegally at an unknown date and time.

"This criminal illegal alien from Mexico had no business being in our country, and now two boys are dead because he decided to drive under the influence," said DHS acting assistant secretary Lauren Bis.

"Dereon Robinson and Mikhail-Lee Smith should still be with us today," she continued. "Our prayers are with Dereon Robinson’s and Mikhail-Lee Smith’s families."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Perez is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and has been denied bond.