Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mass Murder
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

Twitter feed, suspected of being Dayton, Ohio, shooter's, points to possible leftist leanings

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Gunman kills 9 outside bar in Dayton, OHVideo

Gunman kills 9 outside bar in Dayton, OH

This makes two deadly shootings within the past 24 hours, following a shooting in El Paso, Texas that left 20 dead, six injured.

A Twitter feed appearing to belong to the gunman who killed nine people, including his sister, outside a Dayton, Ohio, bar over the weekend showed left-leaning tweets lamenting the 2016 election of President Trump.

Connor Betts, 24, killed by the authorities during the gun spree, also appeared to support Democratic presidential contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, according to The Associated Press.

Connor Betts, 24, allegedly killed several people, including his sister, and wounding dozens before he was quickly slain by police in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend. (Dayton Police Department via AP)

Connor Betts, 24, allegedly killed several people, including his sister, and wounding dozens before he was quickly slain by police in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend. (Dayton Police Department via AP)

The account @iamthespookster didn't bear Betts' name, but did show selfies that resembled known photos of him.

Twitter took the account down late Sunday, fueling speculation that it belonged to Betts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The account stands in contrast to the one operated by Patrick Crusius accused of a shooting massacre in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday that claimed 22 lives. That 21-year-old suspect espoused anti-immigrant leanings, according to a manifesto authorities allege was his.