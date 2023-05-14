Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Twin daughters reportedly discover Brooklyn mom stabbed to death on day before Mother’s Day

The victim, 37-year-old Theresa Gregg, worked for New York City's Department of Homeless Services

By Greg Wehner | Fox News
NYC Police respond to fatal stabbing in Brooklyn Video

NYC Police respond to fatal stabbing in Brooklyn

New York City Police responded to a Brooklyn apartment on Saturday morning after a 37-year-old woman was found stabbed to death. (Video: Peter Gerber)

A Brooklyn mom was reportedly found stabbed to death in her apartment on the day before Mother's Day.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said officers responded to aid a woman inside an apartment on Bedford Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When the officers arrived, they discovered 37-year-old Theresa Gregg lying on the floor of the bedroom, unconscious and unresponsive.

Gregg worked as a special officer for New York City's Department of Homeless Services, according to public records reviewed by Fox News Digital. 

NYPD vehicle at scene of stabbing in Brooklyn

New York City police park in front of an apartment building, where a woman was found stabbed to death inside on Saturday. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Gregg, police said, had puncture wounds in her neck and body.

Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene and pronounced Gregg dead at the scene.

The New York Post reported that Gregg’s 12-year-old twin daughters called for help after finding their mother unconscious in her bedroom.

Gurney arrives in Brooklyn after fatal stabbing

A gurney arrives in Brooklyn after a woman was found stabbed to death in her apartment on Bedford Avenue. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Sources told the Post she appeared to have been killed during a domestic dispute, and neighbors told the publication Gregg was known to have arguments with her boyfriend frequently. 

"I could hear them fighting, both of them yelling," one neighbor told the Post, asking that her name not be used. "They fight a lot. You can hear it pretty clear."

Flowers at the NYC crime scene

Flowers are seen outside the apartment where 37-year-old Theresa Gregg was found stabbed to death on Saturday. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Police said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Fox News Digital reached out to New York City's Department of Homeless Services for comment about Gregg, but has not yet heard back.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.