Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Tupelo, Mississippi pilot threatening to crash plane into Walmart, police say

Mississippi police are in contact with pilot

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
A pilot flying a small plane over Tupelo, Mississippi has threatened to crash into a Walmart, authorities warned Saturday.

The Tupelo Police Department said it was notified around 5 am this morning that a pilot flying what a "King Air type" airplane was considering crashing into a Walmart located on West Main street.

Authorities have confirmed the plane, which is believed to have been stolen, is a fixed wing multi-engine 1987 Beech C90A model. 

Tupelo, Mississippi pilot threatens to crash plane into Walmart Video

Authorities said they have evacuated the Walmart and a Dodges eatery and gas station located near the shopping center to disperse people "as much as practical."

Roads in west Tupelo and near the airport have been reopened and the pilot was last reported to be flying near a rural area in Hickory Flat, an area northeast of Tupelo, according to local coverage of the flight path.

Authorities have reportedly convened in the area. 

The police department said they are in contact with the pilot who is reportedly believed to be an employee of the Tupelo Regional Airport.

A pilot flying over Tupelo, Mississippi, threatened to crash the airplane, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, police said.

A pilot flying over Tupelo, Mississippi, threatened to crash the airplane, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, police said. (Colby Breazeale via Storyful)

Gov. Tate Reeves took to Twitter to spread the warning first issued by the Tupelo Police department and said, "State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation."

"All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department," he added. 

It remains unclear what is behind the pilot’s motive. 

Fox News could not immediately reach the Tupelo Police Department or the regional airport for comment. 

Check back on this developing story.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.