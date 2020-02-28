TSA agents catch odd assortment of weaponry at airport checkpoints

Throwing star. Belt buckle knife. Freddy Krueger-style razor glove.

Those are just a few of the strange weapons people have brought to America's airports only to be discovered by Transportation Security Administration agents.

Every day, the TSA checks for explosives and other dangerous items in 5.5 million carry-on bags and 1.4 million checked bags at nearly 440 airports.

Since 2013, the agency has been posting on Instagram photos of some of the strangest weaponry travelers have shown up with at TSA checkpoints.

Here are some of the more exotic items:

Throwing star

A traveler with a throwing star in a carry-on was stopped by TSA agents at Greater Rochester International Airport in New York on Feb. 7. "Throwing stars are just not allowed in your carry-on bag," the TSA said. "But if it must fly…consider checking it in instead."

Patriotic belt-buckle knife

Sharp-eyed TSA agents at Billings Logan International Airport stopped a traveler who showed up at a checkpoint with a belt-buckle knife.

Shoes and bullet wrist bands

A traveler at Baltimore–Washington International Airport ​​​​​was stopped from boarding a plane with high heels and matching ammo wrist bands.

Suicide vest

At Indianapolis International Airport, an explosives instructor was stopped by TSA agents with a suicide vest he used as a training aid. The instructor had other items that also raised alarm.

Nails and paint roller

TSA agents at Chicago O'Hare Airport stopped a traveler with a paint roller wrapped in sandpaper and wire with nails. The TSA described it as something out of a "Mad Max" movie.

Razor glove

A traveler showed up at a TSA checkpoint at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a scary razor glove in a carry-on bag.

"It's safe to sleep on Elm Street again," the agency quipped on Instagram.

Inert mortar round

An inert mortar round was discovered in a checked bag at the Evansville Regional Airport TSA checkpoint in Indiana.

"While packing items like this can ruin your day, they can also make it a pretty bad for your fellow travelers," the TSA said. "These types of items can also lead to hefty fines and arrest."

