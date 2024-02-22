Trump's Ga. judge to rule on DA, GOP lawmakers: James Biden's contradictory testimony and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



‘UNENVIABLE POSITION’ – Judge in Trump Georgia case set to rule on whether to disqualify Fani Willis in election-interference case. Continue reading …

DOESN'T ADD UP – Biden brother 'contradicted himself' on Joe's business involvement: GOP lawmakers. Continue reading …

NETWORK NIGHTMARE – Cellphone outage hits AT&T customers nationwide. Continue reading …

VEEP STAKES – Trump confirms VP shortlist includes 6 names – including DeSantis, 2020 Dem candidate. Continue reading …

BOOTS ON THE GROUND – Zelenskyy says US is helping Russia by delaying aid during Bret Baier's frontlines interview. Continue reading …

‘GAS STATION HEROIN’ – Health officials sound the alarm over growing threat from 'dangerous and addictive' drug. Continue reading …



POLITICS

QUIET DONATIONS – Major clothing company hit with FEC complaint over hidden donations to Dem campaigns. Continue reading …

ELECTION DEFEAT – Appellate court gives ruling on city law allowing non-citizens to vote. Continue reading …

TRUMP’S ‘EMPIRE’? – Could the former president really have a chance to win New York in 2024? Continue reading …

COMMANDER-IN-TEETH – Records show Biden dog, Commander, attacked Secret Service members at least 24 times. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

‘NAGGING AND COMPLAINING’– Some reporters privately annoyed by White House influence efforts. Continue reading …

‘NIGHTMARE’ – Indiana officials, parents at odds in wrenching trans child custody case. Continue reading …

CRUEL PUNISHMENT – Reality of housing biological males who identify as trans with female prisoners exposed. Continue reading …

‘I HAVE A DARK HEART’ – Haley campaign fires back at 'The View' after co-host's stunning personal attack. Continue reading …





SHORT QUESTIONS – Weather correspondent reveals his greatest adventures in the great outdoors. Continue reading …







OPINION

PAUL RENNER – Florida is protecting children from harmful social media. Continue reading …

SEN. TIM SCOTT – I started my own business and that chance should be open to everyone. Continue reading …







PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The only product the Biden boys had to sell was influence and a connection to 'The Big Guy.’ Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Rep. Byron Donalds tells guest host Judge Jeanine Pirro President Biden is putting himself above the country. See video …

SEAN HANNITY – Rep. James Comer, head of the House Oversight Committee, says the Biden family has sold millions of dollars worth of access. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – Thanks to a phony narrative run amuck, it's now a physical war on cops. Continue reading …









IN OTHER NEWS

LIFE AFTER POWER – What Herbert Hoover, who lived to age 90, can teach the nation. Continue reading …

‘HORRIBLE SITUATION’ – Husband of Florida woman missing in Spain denies involvement. Continue reading …

‘I PRAY A LOT’ – ‘NYPD Blue’ star prioritizes faith in society that tells 'people they are gods.’ Continue reading …

CATAPULT TO GREATNESS – WWE legend didn't initially see what Cody Rhodes could become. Continue reading …

PERFORMANCE ART – Watch as a Florida manatee twirls and whirls for the camera in this amazing display of underwater frivolity. See video …

WATCH

TULSI GABBARD – Former Hawaii Dem representative tells guest host Judge Jeanine Pirro whether she's had talks to be Trump's running mate. See video …

GOV. RON DESANTIS – Florida governor tells Sean Hannity California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the 'worst of both worlds.' See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…





THE LAST WORD

"The real question is what did Hunter Biden and what did his Uncle James do to make all that money overseas? What did they bring to that Chinese energy company and the Romanian and Ukrainian interest to make all that money?"

– LAURA INGRAHAM







FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.