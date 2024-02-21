Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: The only product the Biden boys had to sell was influence and a connection to 'The Big Guy'

Ingraham calls out alleged influence peddling in the Biden family

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out alleged influence peddling in the Biden family Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle.

LAURA INGRAHAM: The real question is what did Hunter Biden and what did his Uncle James do to make all that money overseas? What did they bring to that Chinese energy company and the Romanian and Ukrainian interest to make all that money?  

They know, and we all know, that they had no international business expertise to merit the millions they made. The only product or service that the Biden boys had to sell was influence and a connection to "The Big Guy." Period. End of story. There's no misinformation in saying that. There's no disinformation in saying that. It's common sense. You don't need an FBI informant to conclude that.  

Here's the bottom line: The American people have to choose. Do they want President Trump, who's risked everything, stands to lose everything – his business, his fortune, even his freedom – to fight for the American people? Or do they want to reward the Biden family despite all the questions about exactly how they became so rich?  

