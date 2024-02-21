LAURA INGRAHAM: The only product the Biden boys had to sell was influence and a connection to 'The Big Guy'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out alleged influence peddling in the Biden family Wednesday on " The Ingraham Angle. "

LAURA INGRAHAM: The real question is what did Hunter Biden and what did his Uncle James do to make all that money overseas? What did they bring to that Chinese energy company and the Romanian and Ukrainian interest to make all that money?

They know, and we all know, that they had no international business expertise to merit the millions they made. The only product or service that the Biden boys had to sell was influence and a connection to "The Big Guy." Period. End of story. There's no misinformation in saying that. There's no disinformation in saying that. It's common sense. You don't need an FBI informant to conclude that.

