Trump wins New Hampshire primary, Biden's electric car mandate faces roadblock and more top headlines

'VERY HONORED' – Trump wins New Hampshire primary, Haley vows to stay in race. Continue reading …

SPARKS FLY – Biden's sweeping electric car mandate facing major roadblock from Republicans. Continue reading …

TRASH TALK – New Jersey's bag ban meant to protect environment backfires at staggering rate, study shows. Continue reading …

FULL HOUSE – Millennials and Zoomers aren't leaving the nest anytime soon. Continue reading …

STARS ALIGN – Donnie Wahlberg, wife Jenny McCarthy 'shudder' at being labeled 'Hollywood couple.' Continue reading …





POLITICS

'I JUST LOVE YOU!' – Tim Scott sets crowd alive with one-liner after Trump says he ‘must really hate’ Haley. Continue reading …

'IMPORTANT ISSUE' – Border district Democrat warns Biden the immigration crisis will 'absolutely' be election issue in 2024. Continue reading …

DROPPING HINTS – Democratic senator says 'people are looking for options' in 2024 presidential election. Continue reading …

'THIS PRIMARY IS OVER' – Conservatives warn Haley after Trump's New Hampshire victory. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

'GOT TO WAIT IN LINE' – Black community facing ‘new tension’ as illegal immigration soars, according to esteemed author. Continue reading …

ON MUTE – MSNBC refuses to comment about former anchor's startling allegations. Continue reading …

'KNICKERS IN A TWIST' – Pianist gets into 'culture war' brawl with Chinese nationals enraged about being filmed. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Haley and Phillips outperform in New Hampshire, but it's still a Trump vs. Biden horse race. Continue reading …

JOE LIEBERMAN – Shocking antisemitism isn't just another headline. It's personal for this first Jewish-American VP nominee. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – This is not Nikki Haley's time or Republicans want a candidate who reflects their views. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The Republican party is rallying around one man. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – This is a decisive victory for Donald Trump. See video …

SANDRA SMITH - Breaks down New Hampshire primary voter analysis. See video …





IN OTHER NEWS

'CENSOR AT-WILL' – GOP senator says Big Tech can't claim free speech while censoring. Continue reading …

'FOREVER HOME' – Carrie Underwood shares rare look at life in Nashville. Continue reading …

STRONG WORDS – Patrick Mahomes delivers fiery message after win over Bills. Continue reading …

COLD PLAY – Watch as zoo critters enjoy delightful, winter-weather adventures. See video …

WATCH

KELLYANNE CONWAY – Trump sees Nikki Haley as ‘ungrateful.’ See video …

RONNA MCDANIEL – We need to unite around our eventual nominee and defeat Biden. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The last gasp of the Never Trumpers – that's the focus of tonight's ‘Angle.’ All right, whatever the final tally tonight is in New Hampshire, Donald J. Trump is well on his way to being the GOP 2024 nominee. Now, this is nothing personal toward the former South Carolina governor."

– LAURA INGRAHAM







