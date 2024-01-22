Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

JESSE WATTERS: The Republican party is rallying around one man

Nikki Haley iws facing increasing pressure to drop out, Watters says

Jesse Watters: Already the Republican Party is rallying behind one man

Jesse Watters discusses Gov. Ron DeSantis' departure from the 2024 election and what's at stake in the GOP New Hampshire primary between former President Trump and Nikki Haley.

Jesse Watters discusses how Republicans are starting to unite behind former President Trump ahead of New Hampshire primary on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Already the party is rallying around one man. Last night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign, endorsed Donald Trump and attacked Nikki Haley on his way out. 

This comes the same week that former candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott endorsed the former president. As you know, Donald Trump lives by a code of honor. Once you endorse him, the past is the past. 

But before the party can fully unite, one opponent is still standing. Nikki Haley. And it's getting ugly.

So Donald Trump is heading into the New Hampshire primary tomorrow night with about a 18-point average lead. And that doesn't even really factor in the DeSantis dropout. DeSantis voters are breaking for Trump over Nikki by about 2 to 1. Haley is facing pressure to bow out. 

