MSNBC has refused to respond after former host Tiffany Cross went off on the network last week, insisting executives questioned her intelligence and wanted her to be part of the anti-Trump "echo chamber" before she was shown the door in 2022.

MSNBC suddenly severed ties with Cross in November 2022, deciding not to renew her contract after two years. She broke her silence about the sudden exit last week on her new podcast, "Native Land Pod," which she hosts with former CNN contributor Angela Rye and former Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

Cross, who hosted the weekend program "The Cross Connection," slammed MSNBC for a variety of things, including a suggestion that network executives only wanted her to spend time criticizing former President Trump.

"The network’s philosophy was Trump, Trump, Trump. They wanted me to be part of the echo chamber," Cross said.

Cross also said that her scripts were scrutinized and nitpicked by MSNBC executives who don’t treat White males the same way, accused the network of planting negative stories about her in the press that were "filled with outright lies," and referenced reports that MSNBC president Rashida Jones tried to control the narrative about Cross' firing with a surprise visit to the set of "The View" in 2022.

Cross also said she was treated "in the most condescending ways" by MSNBC executives who didn’t allow her to offer an on-air farewell to viewers, so she would be seen as unhireable within the industry.

MSNBC has ignored multiple requests for comment about Cross’ remarks, despite the fact that she directly named the network’s president and accused the organization of planting negative stories in the press.

Cross’ comments have generated a plethora of negative headlines for the liberal network, such as The Daily Beast reporting Cross "puts MSNBC on blast."

When MSNBC first parted ways with Cross, a network source told Fox News Digital that the move was made because of "repeated bad behavior on and off-air" and "bad judgment." Shortly before she was let go, she told Comedy Central's Charlagna Tha God that Florida was the country's "d--k" and should be "castrated."

Former MSNBC star Keith Olbermann defended Cross and blasted current "caged, declawed, gutless" MSNBC hosts that didn't speak out in support of her.

"Where is the statement of protest about the firing of Tiffany Cross from Lawrence O’Donnell? Where is the anger from Chris Hayes? Where is the condemnation of a women’s voice silenced from Alex Wagner? Where is the threat to walk out, to boycott, to quit, to stand on principal from Rachel Maddow?" Olbermann asked.

"We have television performers who will make sure they are seen in the easy fights," Olbermann continued. "But when it is bad, who will draw a line and fight and protect one thing and one thing alone – [their] paychecks."

