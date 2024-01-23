LAURA INGRAHAM: It is not Nikki Haley's time

Fox News host Laura Ingraham predicts former President Donald Trump is well on his way to officially becoming the Republican presidential nominee on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The last gasp of the Never Trumpers – that's the focus of tonight's "Angle." All right, whatever the final tally tonight is in New Hampshire, Donald J. Trump is well on his way to being the GOP 2024 nominee. Now, this is nothing personal toward the former South Carolina governor.

As our reporter, Bryan Llenas, just said, she [Nikki Haley] has been working hard in the Granite State, but if she decides to drag this out through South Carolina or beyond, Trump will still be the nominee. It doesn't matter how many donors or paid flacks tell Nikki Haley otherwise. This is not her time. Now, it's funny to watch the corporate media, though, because they're so predictable. All she needs to do is outperform in New Hampshire, whatever that means.

In the end, we're seeing why Donald Trump ultimately won this. He won this because he won the heart and soul of the Republican voters and that's on issue after issue after indictment after indictment. It doesn't matter what Nikki Haley believes at this point. It doesn't matter if she decides to stay in. She'll either be part of the solution for restoring prosperity and peace to the United States, or she'll be part of the problem. I hope for her it's the former.